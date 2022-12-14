Aclara Provides an Update on Its Greenfield Exploration Plan

Energy Investing News

Ur-Energy Announces Additional Multi-Year Uranium Sales Agreement

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that it has signed a second multi-year uranium sales agreement with a leading nuclear fuel company

The new sales agreement calls for the annual delivery of 300,000 pounds of uranium concentrates ("U3O8") over a five-year period beginning in 2024. Sales prices are anticipated to be profitable on a Company-wide, all-in cost basis and are escalated annually from the initial pricing in 2024. The agreement also provides that a 2029 commitment of 300,000 pounds may be agreed to by the parties no later than year-end 2026. The Company's total sales quantity now under contract is 500,000 pounds U3O8 per year beginning in 2024, plus or minus a small flex.

The Company previously announced its initial multi-year agreement for sales of 200,000 pounds U3O8 annually beginning in 2023. Pursuant to the Company's request, that previously announced sales agreement is conditioned on Ur‑Energy securing additional contractual commitments to support a development decision. (See Ur-Energy News Release August 8, 2022.) Ur-Energy continues in its ongoing discussions with other nuclear fuel companies with the objective of layering in sufficient additional term offtake contracts to incentivize a ramp-up of production at Lost Creek.

John Cash, the Company's CEO, stated, "We greatly appreciate the faith being placed in Ur-Energy to supply uranium to some of the largest players in the global nuclear industry. We believe the confidence shown by these purchasers is based on our record of consistent, timely deliveries into our contractual commitments. We look forward to adding to our contract book and working with these and other purchasers in the future."

In addition to our efforts to secure sales contracts with leading companies in the nuclear fuel industry, the Company awaits response from the U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE") related to the Uranium Reserve bid proposal submitted by the Company. Assuming no further delays by DOE, we expect to learn the outcome of the bid process before year-end.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged, and shipped approximately 2.6 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining amendments to Lost Creek authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. Ur‑Energy is engaged in uranium recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur‑Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur‑Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is located in Ottawa, Ontario.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
John W. Cash, Chairman, CEO & President
866-981-4588, ext. 303
John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding events or conditions that may occur in the future (e.g., whether the sales prices specified in the agreements will be profitable to the Company; the ability to readily and cost-effectively ramp-up production operations to meet the delivery schedules in the agreements when a ramp-up decision is made, including whether the preparations and development efforts to date will expedite ramp-up as anticipated; whether additional sales agreements will be secured and the timing to do so; whether the new five-year agreement will be extended for a sixth year's delivery; timing to determine future development and construction priorities; and the timing for contract awards under the new national uranium reserve and whether our bid proposal will be accepted) and are based on current expectations that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, inherently involve a number of significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of the foregoing, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," "be achieved" or "have the potential to." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates; failure to establish estimated resources and reserves; the grade and recovery of ore which is mined varying from estimates; production rates, methods and amounts varying from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in development and other factors described in the public filings made by the Company at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date hereof and Ur-Energy disclaims any intent or obligation to update them or revise them to reflect any change in circumstances or in management's beliefs, expectations or opinions that occur in the future.

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731746/Ur-Energy-Announces-Additional-Multi-Year-Uranium-Sales-Agreement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Ur-EnergyURE:CAURGUranium Investing
URE:CA,URG
Azincourt Energy Receives Drill Permit for East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Azincourt Energy Receives Drill Permit for East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (“Azincourt” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF), is pleased to announce that approvals have been received for the upcoming winter drill program at the East Preston uranium project, in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Preparations continue for the winter program at the East Preston project. Permits and approval for the program have been received and the company will continue to work with the Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN) and local communities to ensure opportunities for local businesses and employment are maximized.

Keep reading...Show less

Laramide Initiates New Mexico Drill Program

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide") is pleased to announce the commencement of a diamond drill program at its NRC licensed Crownpoint Uranium Project, near Gallup, New Mexico USA ("Crownpoint"). The work programs are being managed and executed by NuFuels, Inc., a subsidiary of Laramide Resources Ltd. Crownpoint consists of two discrete ISR-amenable deposits Crownpoint and Churchrock covered by a single NRC licence (sua-1580).

Marc Henderson , President and CEO of Laramide Resources Ltd., commented, "Throughout the prolonged downturn of the uranium market, we maintained and enhanced our asset base as well as our core technical capability and that strategy has paid off, allowing us to now re-start our development plans at several of the company's US Assets. The retention of key professional and technical staff along with our new General Manager for US Operations ensures that our team now possess the diverse skills to launch our return to active development status."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Announces Successful Completion of Neutralization Phase of Phoenix ISR Feasibility Field Test

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the neutralization phase of the Phoenix in-situ recovery ("ISR") Feasibility Field Test ("FFT") at the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River project ("Wheeler River" or the "Project").  Sampling of monitoring wells around the FFT site has confirmed the successful restoration of the Leaching Zone (defined below) to environmentally acceptable pH conditions, as outlined in the applicable regulatory approvals for the FFT. View PDF Version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Drilling Update: New Roll Front Trends Identified At Teebo & Odin ‐ Four Drill Rigs Now Operating

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that four mud rotary drill rigs are now working at the Company’s ISR uranium projects in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin with 22 holes completed to date of a planned ~65-hole campaign. Drilling of 70 holes was previously completed at the Thor prospect (Thor) (ASX release from 8 November 2022) and 16 holes were completed at the Odin prospect (Odin) (Table 1). Drilling at the Teebo prospect (Teebo) is approximately 50% completed with 6 holes drilled to date (Table 1) and drilling at the Loki prospect (Loki) started at the end of last week (Figure 2).

Keep reading...Show less
Toro Energy

Successful A$5 Million Placement

Toro Energy Limited (Toro or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has secured firm commitments for an approximately A$5 million placement comprising the issue of 461,545,455 new fully-paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Placement). The Placement was well supported by new and existing institutional, sophisticated and professional investors.

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Announces 97% Recovery from Long-Term Phoenix ISR Core Leach Test

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce highly successful results from long-term core leach metallurgical testing completed to further support the Feasibility Study ("FS") underway for the Phoenix In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium mining operation proposed for the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River project ("Wheeler River" or the "Project"). View PDF Version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

ScreenPro Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

Webinar Invitation To Shareholders

Airborne EM Survey Commences At Geikie

Related News

Silver Investing

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2023

Gold Investing

VIDEO — Alain Corbani: "Huge Rebound" Coming for Oversold Gold Stocks

Lithium Investing

Caspar Rawles: Cathodes, Anodes and What to Expect in 2023

Copper Investing

Forte Minerals’ "Phenomenal Team" Poised for Exploration Success in Peru, CEO Says

Precious Metals Investing

Crestview Exploration Announces Results from the 2022 Geological Mapping at the Rock Creek Gold Prospect in Elko County, Nevada

Tech Investing

Lomiko Announces Remaining Results From the Exploration Drill Program at La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Drills up to 10.37 % Cg over 64.0m at end of Battery Zone along Southeastern Margin

×