Labyrinth Resources

Update to Entitlement Offer Timetable

Labyrinth Resources Limited (‘the Company’ or ‘Labyrinth’) provides an update to the entitlement offer timetable which was initially announced on 17 July 2024.

Amendments to the timetable have been made given the initial estimated date of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (‘EGM’) for the transaction has been moved to Friday, 13 September 2024.

The updated timetable for the entitlement offer is as follows:

The above dates are indicative only and subject to change.

For further details, refer to the Company’s Notice of EGM lodged with the Company’s ASX platform on 14 August 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Labyrinth Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgold stocksgold explorationasx: lrlgold investingGold Investing
LRL:AU
Labyrinth Resources
Latest News

Labyrinth Resources
×