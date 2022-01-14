Pharmaceutical Investing News
Universal Ibogaine Inc. a life sciences company with a mission to develop and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, is pleased to introduce its contract research organization partners who will enable UI's planned clinical trial in Canada to be conducted, subject to the required approval by Health Canada. UI is currently working with its CRO partners to finalize UI's study design in advance of an anticipated pre-clinical trial application meeting to soon be held with Health Canada.

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to develop and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, is pleased to introduce its contract research organization ("CRO") partners who will enable UI's planned clinical trial in Canada to be conducted, subject to the required approval by Health Canada. UI is currently working with its CRO partners to finalize UI's study design in advance of an anticipated pre-clinical trial application meeting to soon be held with Health Canada.

UI has selected Intrinsik Corp. (" Intrinsik "), an internationally recognized regulatory affairs consulting firm, to provide regulatory strategy and support for the preparation and submission of UI's Canadian Clinical Trial Application (" CTA" ), as well as follow-up and monitoring if a No Objection Letter ( "NOL" ) is received from Health Canada. Intrinsik is comprised of an experienced team who have driven hundreds of successful clinical trials and investigational new drug applications and have collectively contributed to more than 20 new drug marketing applications. The group has over 25 regulatory affairs professionals based in its Canadian headquarters located in the greater Toronto area, and unparalleled expertise and experience related to Central Nervous System Disorders (CNS: the therapeutic area to which addiction and mental health disorders belong).

Support for the development of the substance of the CTA package, as well as ultimately the operation of the clinical trial itself, is being provided by the world-class team at CATO Research Canada Inc. (" CATO SMS "). The CATO SMS team of experts have over 30-years' experience optimizing the design and execution of clinical trials for life sciences companies such as UI. CATO SMS has successfully conducted over 500 clinical trials in over 25 countries and have enrolled more than 60,000 patients at over 5,500 sites.

The CATO SMS engagement team, along with UI's team, involves a variety of experts in Canada , the US and Europe , providing critical expertise ranging from clinical study designs to biostatistics to clinical operations (e.g., patient recruitment, study startup, budgeting, site management, data management, etc.). CATO SMS' contributions will also include the analysis and synthesis of proprietary real-world data and evidence ( "RWD" and "RWE" , respectively) stemming from the application of ibogaine for the treatment of opioid use disorder in approximately 200 patients who have been treated in Cancun, Mexico by UI's licensing partner - Clear Sky Recovery Cancun SA de CV.  UI believes that the presentation of RWD and RWE as part of the CTA package will strengthen the application, particularly the preliminary claim to safety, and is aligned with emerging guidance by regulators, such as the US Food and Drug Administration ( "FDA" ), to acknowledge and incorporate RWD and RWE in clinical development, and generally in evidence-based medicine.

Finally, UI is lining up prominent academic and medical centres to support the CTA to Health Canada, as well as potentially serve as sites to undertake the ultimate clinical trial. Notably, UI has engaged the research office of a leading Canada -based academic and teaching institution in the therapeutic area of addiction to support the design of the study protocol and generate interest in trial site selection.

Nick Karos - Universal Ibogaine CEO

Nick Karos (CEO) noted "Our engagement with Health Canada to date has clearly highlighted the road UI must take to provide practitioners and patients access to authorized ibogaine in Canada to treat opioid use disorder. The conduct of clinical trials is a very precise business requiring solid partnerships with the right expertise and players, and Universal Ibogaine is pleased that we have now secured these partnerships. We are confident that that with our partners expertise, we will move towards our goal of conducting clinical trials with Health Canada."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to develop and acquire a network of addiction treatment clinics throughout Canada , and to eventually use ibogaine as a primary modality for the interruption and ideally cessation of addictions: primarily opioids such as oxycodone, heroin, fentanyl, as well as alcohol, cocaine, and other stimulants.

As such, UI concurrently plans to clinically develop ibogaine, a plant derived substance, as an authorized addiction interruption medicine for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder.  A Clinical Trial Application to Health Canada is being developed to undertake clinical trials in Canada , aimed at proving the safety and efficacy of the use of ibogaine for this purpose.  In the longer term, and once approved as planned, UI will introduce ibogaine into the addiction treatment protocols to be used in its future facilities.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Reyna Gold, Universal Ibogaine, NewRange Gold, Fabled Copper, and Fandom Sports Media discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Universal Ibogaine Announces Change in Leadership

Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV:IBO) ("UI" or the "Company") announces that Rami Batal has been replaced as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company and its subsidiaries. For the present time, the Company has appointed Nick Karos as CEO, effective immediately. Mr. Karos had recently been appointed as a Capital Markets consultant to the Company

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Universal Ibogaine and Hank Payments on Their Latest News

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Universal Ibogaine and Hank Payments discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Universal Ibogaine Announces Chief Clinics Officer Dr Ian Rabb

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) ("Universal Ibogaine", "UI" or the "Company"), a life sciences company with a mission to research and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, is pleased to announce an expansion of its Executive Team and welcomes addiction treatment and clinic operations veteran Dr Ian Rabb as Chief Clinics Officer effective November 15, 2021 .

Micron Technologies Sympathizes with the Worldwide Wave of the Omicron Covid Variant and Offers Medical Grade Face Masks

Micron Technologies Sympathizes with the Worldwide Wave of the Omicron Covid Variant and Offers Medical Grade Face Masks


Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM4) (OTC Pink: DOCKF) ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company"), through its medical face mask manufacturing subsidiary, Micron Technologies Inc. ("Micron Technologies"), sympathizes with the worldwide wave of the Omicron Covid variant and urges its clients to utilize medical grade face masks in any social settings.

Products

Micron Technologies has been operating at its facility in Delta, British Columbia, since August 2020, where it manufactures medical grade face masks under its Medical Device Establishment License issued by Health Canada. Micron Technologies is also registered with the US Food and Drug Administration. The Company's product line focuses on three key product lines:

  1. three ply medical grade face masks, which conform to ASTM F2100 Medical Grade Level 3 standards;
  1. N95 Model 8800 face masks, which have been approved by Health Canada and the US Food and Drug Administration; and
  1. face mask filters.

Available on Amazon, Shopify, and at Walmart

Micron Technologies' three-ply medical grade face masks and N95 Model 8800 face masks are available for purchase on Amazon, Shopify, and at Walmart. Face masks can also be purchased directly from Micron Technologies at https://micronti.com/pages/micron-video

About Beyond Medical

Beyond Medical is an industrial/technology company with a manufacturing facility located in Delta, British Columbia. The Company, through its subsidiary Micron Technologies, manufactures medical grade face masks. The Company also has an investment in digital telehealth platform in Kayan Health. Kayan Health is an artificial-intelligence powered health communications platform that allows doctors to communicate with their patients and monitor them remotely. https://kayanhealth.com

Kal Malhi, CEO
604-805-4602
kal@bullruncapital.ca

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its products have the ability to eliminate, cure or contain COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Overview

The COVID-19 global pandemic shook traditional healthcare structures on a global scale in 2020. There has been an urgent need for integrated systems to manage the influx of patients and new social distancing measures, which forced many to delay seeking in-person medical attention. In identifying this gap in the healthcare system, digitally driven telemedicine companies are leading the way to innovate and improve healthcare for all in this increasingly digital age.

By 2022, the global healthcare market is forecasted to grow to US$11.9 trillion, with the digital healthcare sector to grow by a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38 percent by 2026. In dealing with the aftermath of this pandemic, investing in healthcare and wellness technology is investing in the healthcare systems we’ve needed for a long time.

BioHarvest Sciences

Overview

BioHarvest Sciences (CSE:BHSC), a biotechnology innovator, is targeting the international market demand for natural products that provide consumers with functional health and wellness. This includes consumer products ranging from foods enriched with active ingredients like antioxidants to cleaner and more consistent cannabis products. BioHarvest Sciences has developed biofarming, a proprietary breakthrough patented technology, capable of naturally-producing the active ingredients of a plant without having to grow the plant itself. The company has already proven the technology in the rapidly growing nutraceuticals market focusing on dietary supplements and the functional food and beverage ingredients market. Products such as BioHavest Sciences’ VINIA®, which is based on red grapes, has clinically- proven functional benefits, has already positively impacted the lives of thousands of Israelis and is approved for sale in the US.

The global cannabis market is expected to reach US$66.3 billion by the end of 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research. A large portion of the growth has been driven by the adoption of cannabis in the pharmaceutical industry as new products have been developed to treat severe medical conditions such as cancer, Parkinsons, Alzheimers and arthritis. However, issues with consistent cannabis supply can affect the long-term growth of the industry as more countries initiate cannabis programs and legislative reforms, posing potential difficulties for licensed producers to provide enough high-quality products to meet the demand.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. believes that its biofarming technology is the solution to the cannabis supply and consistency problem. The technology isolates the active ingredient cells from the cannabis plant before multiplying (growing) them in the biofarming process. The technology can do this without using any solvent extraction, genetic modification or synthetic molecular processing techniques. To facilitate its biofarming operation, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. has built a production facility that can produce approximately one ton of active cannabis ingredient powder (equivalent to the cannabis plant dried bud) per year in a 100-square-meter space. The company intends to increase its production to 10 tons per year by 2022.

As of September 2019, the company produced its first cannabis cells in suspension with a cannabinoid profile that was identical to the original cannabis plant without growing the plant. Following a B2B business model, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. intends to sell its active ingredients as a powder for repackaging and formulation to its clients. In addition, the company may License the technology in order to accelerate the industry adoption curve.

BioHarvest Sciences has already demonstrated the feasibility and viability of the biofarming technology through its commercially available product called VINIA®. VINIA® is based on many studies which have demonstrated that moderate consumption of red wine every day is able to have a positive impact on one’s overall heart health as a result of wine’s rich polyphenol content, specifically resveratrol. One 400mg capsule of VINIA® contains the same amount of resveratrol contained in one full bottle of Red Wine without the sugar, calories or alcohol found in red wine. Consumers can currently purchase the powder through the VINIA website in a 400-milligram daily dose.

Company Highlights

  • Over $30 million has been invested in developing BioHarvest Sciences’ biofarming technology
  • BioHarvest’s bio-superfood product VINIA® is designed to support heart health and improve blood circulation by leveraging compounds commonly found in red wine
  • Biofarming technology has the potential to ease bottlenecks in the cannabis industry
  • BioHarvest has already produced six unique cannabinoids in suspension: THC, CBD, THCA, CBDA, CBN and CNC
  • BioHarvest Sciences intends to utilize a B2B business model, supplying its active ingredient products as a powder for repackaging by its clients.
  • The current production capacity of the company’s facility is two tons per year, which the company aims to increase to ten tons per year.
  • Has successfully created cannabis trichomes at the suspension phase
  • BioHarvest Sciences’ seasoned management team has a track record of success

Management Team

Zaki Rakib – President and Chairman of the Board

Dr. Rakib is a serial entrepreneur and seasoned executive. He brings extensive experience in multiple industries. Prior to BioHarvest Sciences, Dr. Rakib co-founded Terayon Communication Systems, led the company from inception as its CEO, and managed its growth from $2M to $380M in revenue. Terayon reached a $7B market capitalization in 2000 and was later on acquired by Motorola. Prior to that, Mr. Rakib was a director of engineering at Cadence design systems which acquired Helios S/W where he served as CTO. Dr. Rakib holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering and a Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics.

Ilan Sobel – CEO

Ilan, brings extensive experience in General Management, International Sales & Marketing, Manufacturing & Operations and leadership expertise in building large-scale businesses and billion- dollar brands. For the past 6 years, Ilan served as COO and transitioned to Chief Commercial Officer of Weissbeerger where he played a major leadership role in building a disruptive BIG Data, IOT & Software Company servicing major Beverage players which was recently purchased by ABInBev. Previously, Ilan served an 18-year stint as an International Employee of The Coca-Cola Company, where he played a pivotal role in key senior leadership positions generating significant revenue and profit growth and improving brand health trends across diverse global markets including the United States, China, South East and West Asia and South Africa.

Dr. Yochi Hagay – Co-Founder & CTO

With a Ph.D in Biotechnology and 20+ years of relevant experience, leading substantial research and development programs in both pharma and biotech, Dr. Hagay has lead the development and implementation of BioHarvest’s technology platform since inception. She previously worked in various leadership positions at BTG corporation which was acquired by FERRING Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Hagay specializes in genetic engineering, molecular biology, tissue culture, monoclonal antibodies and clinical trials. She is the author and co-author of several peer-reviewed – published in scientific papers.

David Ryan – Vice President of Investor Relations

David Ryan has extensive experience in investment and public markets. For the past 20+ years, he has been part of in bringing multiple initial public offerings to market. He has helped raise both equity and debt financings for numerous public companies in both primary and secondary financings as well as served on the board of public companies and in various roles.

Eitan Popper – Strategic Adviser

Mr. Popper was the co-founder and President of MedReleaf Corp., which was acquired in 2018 for $2.5 billion USD. Prior to its acquisition, MedReleaf was one of the largest and most reputable vertically integrated medical Cannabis producers in the world. Mr. Popper brings over 15 years of international partnerships, entrepreneurial ventures, disruptive industry, large-scale project development, engineering and investment experience. He holds a B.Sc. in Civil Engineering, a M.Sc. in Environmental Fluid Mechanics from Stanford University, and an MBA from the Recanati School of Business.

Malkit Azachi – VP of Research & Development

Dr. Azachi brings 20 years of experience in biochemistry, genetic engineering, tissue culture, molecular biology, and clinical & pre-clinical trials. Prior to BioHarvest, He served as technology Director at HealOr Ltd, a Biopharmaceutical company developing topical therapeutics. Prior, he led product development at the research and development department of Colbar LifeScience, a Johnson & Johnson Company. Dr. Azachi holds a Ph.D in microbiology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a Post-Doc in Molecular Biology of the cell from Weizmann Institute of Science.

Michal Sapir – VP of Regulatory Affairs

Michal Sapir brings 30+ years of experience in the medical device, pharma and biotechnology industries. She has previously served as Senior Director of Project Management at ColBar LifeScience Ltd., a Johnson & Johnson Company. She actively participated in FDA meetings in order to define regulatory pathways, FDA inspections and ISO Audits. She has broad experience in clinical and animal studies; and had formerly served as Affiliate Quality Coordinator & Senior Clinical Research Administrator in Eli Lilly (1995-2000). Michal Holds a Master of Science in Biochemistry.

Dr. David Brad – Advisory Board

Brady brings to the advisory board 30 years of experience as an integrative and nutritional medicine practitioner and over 25 years in health sciences academia. He is a licensed naturopathic medical physician in Connecticut and Vermont, is board certified in functional medicine and clinical nutrition, and is a fellow of the American College of Nutrition. Dr. Brady has been the Chief Medical Officer of Designs for Health, Inc. and also currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer for Diagnostic Solutions Labs, LLC. He was the long-time Vice President for health sciences and Director of the Human Nutrition Institute and continues to serve as an associate professor of clinical sciences, at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut. He has published multiple peer-reviewed scientific papers and textbooks related to chronic pain, autoimmunity, and functional gastroenterology. Furthermore. Dr. Brady appeared on the plenary speaking panels of some of the largest and most prestigious conferences in the field including; IFM, ACAM, A4M, ACN, IHS, AANP, AIHM, and many more.

David Tsur – Advisor

Mr. Tsur is the co-founder of Kamada Ltd, a public company listed on both the NASDAQ and Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. He served as its Chief Executive Officer and on its Board of directors since the Company’s inception in 1990. He currently serves as Deputy Chairman of the Board.

He also serves as the Chairman of Kanabo Group Plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, which focuses on distributing Cannabis-derived products for medical patients and non-THC products for CBD consumers.

Steven Lehrer – Advisor

Steven currently sits on the Board of Directors of two life science companies, one not for profit, and is a member of the University of Maryland's Bioengineering Department Advisory Board. He provides strategy and implementation advice to several organizations on various topics from commercial efforts through operations, business development, product development, portfolio planning to the establishment of international operations. Previously Steve was Head of Biologicals at Cipla Ltd., CEO of Cipla BioTec, President of Glycominds Ltd, EVP of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc., CEO of GeneOs Ltd, CEO at DNA Sciences, and was a division President of Monsanto. Steven also worked with McKinsey & Co., and Proctor & Gamble Corporation.

Chris Hadfield - Advisor

Hadfield brings 40 years of scientific experience to the Canadian-Israeli biotech firm, which has developed and patented a plant bio-cell technology, called BioFarming, capable of growing the active and beneficial plant based ingredients at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself.

Sixth Wave On-Site Performance Testing of Affinity System

Sixth Wave On-Site Performance Testing of Affinity System

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave", "SIXW" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on commercial deployment of the Affinity™ System (the "System") for purification of cannabinoids. Green Envy Extracts (customer) will ramp up its production line in Michigan on or about December 15, 2021. Once production commences, SIXW will use the crude extract to complete performance testing on the Affinity System. Testing will occur three weeks earlier than initially planned. SIXW has also completed the manufacture of Affinity™ nano-tech beads for use in the full-size production Affinity™ System scheduled for installation in Michigan. By year-end, SIXW will manufacture three additional bead orders that are slated to complete four production Affinity™ Systems.

"We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with Sixth Wave on the launch of the Affinity™ system," states Amato Spagnoletti, [Director] of Green Envy. "As a growing multi-state cannabis operator, we believe that our respective technological approaches will yield significant technical and commercial benefits as we commission the first Affinity system with Sixth Wave in Michigan. Per our signed MOU, we plan to purchase a minimum of 3 Affinity™ units for placement at additional locations in the coming months," he added.

Sixth Wave and York University Co-Develop a Fluorometric Microfluidic AMIPs Device

Sixth Wave and York University Co-Develop a Fluorometric Microfluidic AMIPs Device

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave", "SIXW" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the development of it's Accelerated Molecular Imprinted Polymers (AMIPs™) and ongoing collaboration with York University.

Sixth Wave has successfully integrated its AMIP technology into a multicomponent microfluidic device with fluorescent detection. The prototype device, created by Dr. Pouya Rezai's and Dr. Satinder Brar's groups at York University, coats a thin layer of AMIPs polymer onto fluorescent magnetic microparticles. As the ultra-thin AMIP polymer shell binds the target pathogen, a change in the fluorescent signal is detected by the device. The integration of the detectors with microfluidics devices and "lab-on-a-chip" designs allow screening for multiple pathogens with a single test/device.

Sixth Wave Achieves Electrical Detection with AMIPs Technology

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave", "SIXW" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's Accelerated Molecular Imprinted Polymers (AMIPs™) and collaboration with York University.

Sixth Wave has successfully demonstrated the ability to identify the capture of pathogens electrically with one of its AMIPs prototypes. The prototype device created at York University integrates SIXW's AMIPs technology into an electrical sensor by coating the electrical sensor with AMIP polymer. When the AMIPs selectively binds with the target pathogen, a corresponding electrical signal is detected by the device.

