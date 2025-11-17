Under the Patronage of the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing: Agreement to Establish an Advanced Mortgage Finance Platform

A partnership including: REDF, SRC LCM Partners

Under the patronage and presence of His Excellency Mr. Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing and Chairman of the Board of the Real Estate Development Fund, the Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) and the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC), announced the signing of a tripartite partnership with LCM Partners.

LCM Partners is one of Europe's leading private credit investment firms and a member of Brookfield. Through LCM's affiliate, BCM Global, it will deliver independent mortgage servicing to create a partnership which aims to establish a world-class, multi-purpose platform for asset and servicing management in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Loaye Al-Nahedh, CEO of REDF; Mr. Majid bin Fahd Al-Abduljabbar, CEO of SRC; and Mr. Paul Burdell, CEO of LCM Partners.

This partnership comes within the framework of strengthening the Saudi housing-finance ecosystem by developing advanced, data-driven operational solutions and implementing a global model for asset and financial-operations management. It further supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Housing Program to enable Saudi families to own suitable homes and ensure the sustainability of the housing finance sector.

Under this strategic initiative, LCM Partners will become a shareholder in the National Support Company for Finance Services through the issuance of new shares. 

His Excellency Mr. Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, affirmed:  "This partnership represents a new phase in the development of the housing-finance ecosystem and reflects effective integration between the public and private sectors. He noted that it highlights the attractiveness of the Saudi market to international investors and confirms confidence in the strength and resilience of the Saudi economy."

Eng. Loaye Al-Nahedh, CEO of REDF, stated: "This partnership extends the Fund's efforts to promote financial sustainability and expand homeownership options through strategic collaborations that support national economic growth and innovation in the real-estate sector. The agreement will help improve asset management efficiency and the quality of services provided to beneficiaries."

Majid Al-Abduljabbar, CEO of SRC, highlighted: "The agreement is an important step toward developing supportive financing products and improving the quality of financing services within the Saudi real estate market. This partnership adds another cornerstone in building an integrated and sustainable financing ecosystem."

Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield Asset Management, commented: "We are proud of our long-standing partnership with LCM Partners and their continued success in bringing best-in-class credit and servicing capabilities to new markets. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the most dynamic and forward looking economies in the world and this initiative aligns well with Brookfield's commitment to investing in the region's real estate and financial infrastructure for the long term."

Paul Burdell, CEO of LCM Partners, expressed his pleasure in strengthening cooperation with the Kingdom, saying: "Since our first collaboration seven years ago, our partnership with the Kingdom has been built on trust, continuity and shared ambition. Today's announcement marks a new chapter; the creation of a world class servicing platform that will support the next phase of growth in the housing and credit markets." Burdell added that the company's long-term commitment to the Kingdom reflects its confidence in the growth of Saudi Arabia's financial and real estate sectors.

About LCM Partners

LCM Partners has been a member of Brookfield since 2018.  LCM has been investing in credit since 1999 and the team's experience stretches across asset management, investment banking, strategic consulting, M&A and business intelligence. As pioneers of European consumer and SME credit, the core senior management team has been in place for over 22 years.

About Brookfield 

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX, BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles. For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com.

