Udacity & Woolf Launch Master's Degree in AI, Democratizing Access to Graduate Programs in Tech

Udacity , part of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and the leading provider of tech skills for the AI economy, today announced the launch of a fully accredited Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence degree program designed to lower barriers of entry to higher education and unlock careers in tech.
"We've been at the forefront of AI education since the beginning, training tens of thousands of professionals who are now driving AI initiatives at companies worldwide," said Udacity CEO Kai Roemmelt. "This evolution into accredited degree programs represents the natural next step—giving our learners not just the skills that employers demand, but also the formal recognition that opens doors globally."
For the first time, learners can earn a master's degree built around Udacity's hallmark project-based curriculum—at a fraction of the cost of traditional graduate programs. Degrees are awarded by Woolf , a global leader in higher education innovation, and are recognized through the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS) across more than 60 countries—including the U.S., Canada, Australia, and 43 European nations.
"This partnership represents a milestone in making formal academic recognition accessible to a global learner base," said Rector and Woolf President Dr. Joshua Broggi. "Udacity's expertise in high-impact, project-based learning pairs naturally with Woolf's accredited degree infrastructure. The result is a world-class master's program that meets students where they are, wherever they are."
Answering the Advanced AI Skills Crisis
AI is everywhere at work, but efficacy lags. Udacity's latest research finds that while 90% of workers use AI on the job , 3 in 4 routinely abandon AI tools mid-task due to gaps in skills, systems, and trust.
At present, just 5% of GenAI initiatives currently show a measurable P&L impact, but 67% of c-suite leaders still view AI as a driver of revenue growth—with 9 in 10 planning to increase AI investments this year according to a recent Accenture Pulse of Change Report .
This has created a significant career opportunity for professionals who can drive AI initiatives at their companies—with organizations willing to pay a 25 % premium for workers with AI skills.
A Real Master's Degree, Built for Real Life
The Master of Science in Artificial Intelligenc e program from Udacity and Woolf addresses these critical gaps by providing a flexible, affordable path to advanced credentials for working professionals and career changers without sacrificing career momentum:
- Radically Affordable : Can be completed for as little as $3,500 (USD)—a fraction of traditional master's programs that can exceed $60,000 annually.
- Industry Relevant : Courses are project-based and developed with input from leading tech companies, helping graduates build portfolios that prove their capabilities.
- Fully Accredited : Degrees awarded by Woolf carry academic weight comparable to other leading higher education institutions in Europe, North America, and Australia—and are widely accepted for immigration, visa applications, and doctoral programs in 60+ countries.
- Backwards Compatible: "Recognition of Prior Learning" allows current and former Udacity students to apply their previously completed Nanodegree programs toward a master's degree, potentially accelerating their path to graduation.
- Highly Flexible : Students progress at their own pace through 12 Udacity Nanodegree programs plus a capstone project—approximately 2,250 hours in total, the standard workload for a European master's degree under the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System.
Pioneering the Future of AI Education
Since launching some of the world's first large-scale AI courses, Udacity has helped define how technology professionals learn cutting-edge skills. The company's Nanodegree programs have been completed by tens of thousands of learners, many of whom have gone on to leadership roles at major technology companies.
This new Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence program represents the culmination of more than a decade of innovation in AI education, now backed by the academic infrastructure and recognition that comes with Woolf's accreditation.
"We're not just adding credentials to existing learning, we're democratizing access to advanced education in one of the most important fields of the 21st century," said Roemmelt. "This program proves you can break down the traditional barriers to higher education while maintaining academic rigor and delivering real career impact. It's about making opportunity accessible to everyone with the talent and drive to succeed in AI."
The creation of the Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence degree program from Udacity and Woolf is a continuation of Accenture's $1 billion investment in LearnVantage —a comprehensive learning and training service that helps individuals, organizations, and nations build the skills they need to grow in the AI economy. Since launching LearnVantage in 2024, Accenture has acquired Udacity , TalentSprint , Ascendient Learning , and Award Solutions , scaling Accenture's deep capabilities as a world-class learning organization helping clients meet their business growth objectives and enabling people to develop the relevant skills they need to make the most of the opportunities that technological change is bringing.
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading solutions and global professional services company that helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 779,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most AI-enabled, client-focused, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com .
About Udacity
Udacity, part of Accenture, is a global leader in AI and technology education—offering project-based learning programs designed in partnership with leading technology companies. Founded in 2011, Udacity has trained hundreds of thousands of students in artificial intelligence, data science, programming, and cloud computing. The company's Nanodegree programs are recognized throughout the technology industry for producing job-ready professionals with immediately applicable skills.
About Woolf
Woolf is an accredited and globally recognized collegiate higher education institution that enables qualified education providers to offer accredited degrees through a shared academic platform. Registered in the European Union and operating under rigorous quality assurance standards, Woolf issues portable degrees recognized across 60+ countries through compliance with the European Qualifications Framework.
