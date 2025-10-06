UBS Presents First-Ever Horology Exhibition Curated by Hodinkee Founder Ben Clymer

- UBS House of Craft Icons of Time is a public exhibition October 9-10 in New York City honoring the craft, culture and history of horology
- Exhibition to feature twelve extraordinary timepieces, each a rare work embodying the vision of their makers and the enduring legacy of those who have worn them
- The multiday experience underscores UBS's commitment to mastery and excellence while providing clients and the public with access to expert insights and meaningful dialogue
UBS, the world's leading global wealth manager, is proud to announce the launch of Icons of Time , the next installment of its UBS House of Craft global initiative. Created in partnership with Hodinkee and curated by its founder and president, Ben Clymer, the exhibition will take place October 9-10 in New York City. Icons of Time builds on UBS's commitment to providing their clients and the public with meaningful access to the world of craft, following the UBS House of Craft exhibition honoring the craft of Couture through a collaboration with Dior and Carine Roitfeld in June 2025.
Icons of Time is a first-of-its-kind experience honoring the artistry and innovation of watchmaking through twelve landmark timepieces from twelve iconic brands. As a representation of every hour on the dial, together these rare watches chart nearly one hundred years of craftsmanship, cultural impact, and design ingenuity. Visitors of Icons of Time will receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see horology's most influential creations on display side by side for the first time from watchmakers including: A. Lange & Söhne, Audemars Piguet, Cartier, Casio, F.P. Journe, IWC, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Omega, Patek Philippe, Rolex, TAG Heuer, and Vacheron Constantin.
"At UBS, we are passionate about creating experiences that celebrate the art of craftsmanship and it's enduring value," said Michael Camacho, Head of Global Wealth Management US, UBS. "Our latest House of Craft exhibition, in partnership with Hodinkee and Ben Clymer, brings together the worlds of finance and horology to showcase excellence in craft. Just as these twelve timepieces were designed to stand the test of time, UBS is dedicated to helping clients build lasting legacies."
"We are proud to bring Hodinkee's editorial vision to life in partnership with UBS and our esteemed collaborators, welcoming watch enthusiasts and connoisseurs of craft to a bespoke exhibition celebrating the enduring legacy of horology and its impact on culture and collecting," said Ben Clymer, Founder and President of Hodinkee.
Through this program, UBS House of Craft continues its mission of celebrating excellence across disciplines, deepening cultural exchange. The on-site demonstrations at Icons of Time have been thoughtfully curated to capture the energy and precision of horological craft. Jaeger-LeCoultre will present the artistry behind the Reverso case, with more than 50 individual components laid out to illustrate each stage of completion. Maison Alcée artisans will guide the public through the assembly and disassembly of one of their iconic Table Clocks in real time. Visitors will also have the opportunity to listen to live recordings of Hodinkee's podcast, Hodinkee Radio, with leading editors from the multimedia company's platform and a cross-section of influential voices across the industry.
Icons of Time will open to the public October 9 through October 10 at 525 W 24th Street in New York City. Registration is free and open to the public at ubs.com/HoC .
More information on UBS House of Craft can be found on ubs.com/HoC .
Notes to Editors
About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 6.1 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2024. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
About UBS House of Craft
UBS House of Craft is a global initiative celebrating excellence in craft across diverse disciplines, from couture and horology to gastronomy and more, with a series of global events taking place in the US and Asia throughout the year including UBS House of Craft x Dior in Singapore, November 21-23, showcasing the work of all seven of Dior's creative directors across eight decades, and curated by Carine Roitfeld, with exhibition by artist Brigitte Niedermair. The initiative reflects UBS's brand belief – "Advice is our craft" – underscores the parallels between UBS's commitment to mastery and dedication of the world's most skilled creators.
The series launched in October 2024, with a horology- focused event in New York in partnership with Hodinkee. Each UBS House of Craft event is co-curated with a master of craft and brings together both legendary and trailblazing leading voices from the craft offering UBS clients and the public a rare and exclusive opportunity to engage with masters of craft through intimate events, behind-the-scenes experiences, exhibitions and masterclasses with the goal of fostering meaningful exchanges.
Designed as a platform for dialogue, discovery, and cultural exchange, UBS House of Craft connects UBS clients and new audiences to the worlds of luxury and craft.
About Hodinkee
Hodinkee is the premier media platform and publisher dedicated to watches. Since its inception in 2008, Hodinkee has become the foremost destination for all things horology. Hodinkee platforms offer in-depth watch reviews, industry news, as well as behind-the-scenes content with makers and artisans. Hodinkee has become a trusted resource among a community of watch enthusiasts, collectors, and horology aficionados. The brand's significant global reach is bolstered by an influential online presence and collaborations with renowned and well-respected brands in the industry.
