Trading Halt

Trading Halt

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Trading Halt

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AuKing Miningakn:auasx:aknbase metals investing
AKN:AU
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AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

AuKing Mining

Advancing a diversified portfolio of uranium, copper and critical minerals projects across Australia, Tanzania and North America, with current priorities including the proposed tin acquisition in north-west Tasmania, the Koongie Park copper-zinc project in Western Australia, and the Mkuju uranium project in southern Tanzania. Keep Reading...
Share Placement Update

Share Placement Update

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Share Placement UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Acquisition of Tin and Silver Prospects

Acquisition of Tin and Silver Prospects

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Acquisition of Tin and Silver ProspectsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cashflow Report

Quarterly Cashflow Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
$1.5M Share Placement

$1.5M Share Placement

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced $1.5M Share PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
New Drill Targets Identified at Feather Cap

New Drill Targets Identified at Feather Cap

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced New Drill Targets Identified at Feather CapDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MSM

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MSM

Trading resumes in: Company: Metalsource Mining Inc.CSE Symbol: MSMAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 9:30 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market.... Keep Reading...
Domestic Metals Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement and Announces $7.0 million Financing

Domestic Metals Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement and Announces $7.0 million Financing

TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E0) reports that pursuant to their news releases dated February 4, March 13, 2026 and March 24, 2026, the Company has closed a final tranche of the private placement (the "Offering") issuing an additional 874,286 units of the Company at a price of $0.28 per unit... Keep Reading...
FPX Nickel Renews Global Generative Exploration Alliance with JOGMEC

FPX Nickel Renews Global Generative Exploration Alliance with JOGMEC

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the renewal of the Company's Global Generative Exploration Alliance (the "Generative Alliance") with Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security ("JOGMEC"). Building on strong progress achieved... Keep Reading...
RETRANSMISSION: Metalsource Mining Intersects 48.04 g/t AuEq over 12.62m, Including 210.72 g/t AuEq over 2.74m, Extends Mineralization down Dip 195m, Continues to Expand Gold, Silver and Base Metal Mineralization

RETRANSMISSION: Metalsource Mining Intersects 48.04 g/t AuEq over 12.62m, Including 210.72 g/t AuEq over 2.74m, Extends Mineralization down Dip 195m, Continues to Expand Gold, Silver and Base Metal Mineralization

Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM,OTC:MSMMF) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) (the "Company" or "Metalsource") is pleased to announce recently received assay results from ongoing exploration drilling at the Silver Hill Project, located approximately 15km south of Lexington, NC. SH26-07 intercepted... Keep Reading...
Mankayan Copper-Gold Project Update

Mankayan Copper-Gold Project Update

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Mankayan Copper-Gold Project UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

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AuKing Mining
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