UBS Hires Financial Advisor Team of Three in Bethesda, MD

UBS today announced that Financial Advisors Richard Horn, Jeffrey Deckelbaum and Gerald Horn have joined the firm in Bethesda, MD. They join UBS from Morgan Stanley.
Richard, Jeffrey and Gerald join the UBS South Atlantic Market, which is led by Market Executive Jake Shine and is part of the firm's Southeast Region, led by Regional Director Julie Fox. They report to Jake.
"We're thrilled to welcome Richard, Jeffrey and Gerald to UBS. Together, they bring decades of experience serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, as well as deep connections to the Bethesda community. Their commitment to clients and strong reputation in the market make them a great addition to our team as we continue to grow our presence in the region," said Jake Shine, South Atlantic Market Executive at UBS.
Richard spent all of his nearly 40-year career in financial services at Morgan Stanley, which he joined in 1987 in New York City, before moving to Potomac, MD in 1995. He is an experienced Portfolio Manager with a focus on capital appreciation and preservation. Inspired by his father, a Wall Street stockbroker, he brings decades of experience and confidence in advising clients on market trends and investment strategies. A Manhattan native, he earned his BA in Literature from George Washington University.
Jeffrey's career in financial services began in 2006 when he joined Morgan Stanley. Since that time, he has helped professionals, families, and business owners address financial challenges through planning, diversification, and risk management. A Maryland native, Jeff earned his Economics degree from the University of Maryland.
Gerald, a third-generation financial advisor, has been in the industry since 2018, when he joined Morgan Stanley. A Maryland native, Gerald earned his Economics degree from the University of Maryland. Beginning his career as a Client Service Associate, he brings both administrative and advisory experience to help clients invest capital and achieve their goals through a white glove approach.
Notes to Editors
About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.9 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the first quarter 2026. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
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