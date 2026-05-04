UBS Hires Advisors Harlan S. Levinson and Louis F. Vargas in New York City

UBS today announced that Harlan S. Levinson and Louis F. Vargas have joined the firm as Financial Advisors. The Levinson Vargas Group joins the UBS Manhattan Market, led by Market Executive Kellie Brady, and is based in the firm's 299 Park Avenue location. They report to Market Director Demie Kommatas.

"We're excited and proud to welcome Harlan and Louis to UBS," said Kellie Brady. "Their strong track records and deep commitment to client service make them a great fit for our Manhattan market as we continue to invest in top advisory talent."

"Harlan and Louis bring extensive experience addressing complex client needs through sophisticated, customized solutions. Their client-first approach and focus on best-in-class service make them tremendous additions to our firm," added Demie Kommatas.

Harlan Levinson advises a diverse client base that includes advertising and entertainment professionals, entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and families. He focuses on customized wealth accumulation and preservation strategies designed to support clients' long-term goals. Harlan takes a hands-on, relationship-driven approach, beginning each engagement with an in-depth discussion of goals, timelines and risk tolerance. His experience spans areas including retirement planning, trusts and estates, generational wealth transfer and asset organization, as well as planning considerations for LGBT individuals and domestic partners. Harlan is a graduate of Lafayette College.

Louis Vargas brings more than 15 years of experience advising high-net-worth individuals, families and business owners. He has deep expertise in investment strategies, financial and corporate retirement planning, options strategies and risk management. Louis takes a holistic approach to wealth management, developing comprehensive financial plans that integrate investment management, tax efficiency, estate planning, and retirement strategies. His experience includes guiding clients through complex financial situations such as business succession planning, intergenerational wealth transfers and philanthropic endeavors.

Louis holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Rider University, is a Retirement Plan Consultant and holds the Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA®) designation.

Notes to Editors

About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the fourth quarter 2025. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Media Contact:
Christina Aquilina
Christina.aquilina@ubs.com

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