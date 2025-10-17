UBS Expands in Michigan With New Ann Arbor Office and Hires Five-Person Advisor Team

UBS Global Wealth Management US today announced that a five-person advisor team, the Mueting Lyczak Group, has joined the firm. They join the UBS Great Lakes Wealth Management Market, managed by Market Executive Geoffrey Centner, and will be located in UBS's new Ann Arbor, Michigan office, further expanding the firm's presence across the region.

A multigenerational team with extensive experience in wealth management, the Mueting Lyczak Group is dedicated to serving high-net-worth families, business owners and corporate executives. The team joins from Merrill Lynch and includes Financial Advisors Mark Mueting, Dan Lyczak and Dan Fisher, along with team associates Jennifer Kempf and Grant Hulett.

�The Mueting Lyczak Group embodies the qualities we value most at UBS deep client relationships, multi-generational advice and a commitment to providing best-in-class service," said Geoffrey Centner, UBS Great Lakes Market Executive. "With our industry-leading platform and global reach, this talented team of professionals will have the resources to deliver truly differentiated advice and solutions for their clients. We're thrilled to welcome them to the team."

Recognizing the growing demand for wealth management services in the local region, UBS is opening a new office location in Ann Arbor, strengthening its footprint across the Great Lakes Market. Market Director Joe Molloy will oversee the new Ann Arbor office, located at 315 E. Eisenhower Parkway, Suite 11, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 , and will also lead the firm's efforts in Plymouth, MI.

"We are very excited to expand our presence in Michigan with the opening of our Ann Arbor office," said Jon Ramey, UBS Regional Director for the Central Region. "The Mueting Lyczak Group has an outstanding reputation for excellence and client service, and their addition underscores our continued investment in talented advisors and high-growth markets. These efforts reaffirm our commitment to being the wealth manager of choice for clients and advisors across the region."

Notes to Editors

About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.1 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2024. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2025. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. For press use only.

Media Contact:
Christina Aquilina
Christina.aquilina@ubs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

UBS GroupUBSNYSE:UBSFintech Investing
UBS
The Conversation (0)
Gold Rally Sparks Renewed Investor Rush Into Mining Stocks

Gold Rally Sparks Renewed Investor Rush Into Mining Stocks

USA News Group News Commentary Issued on behalf of Rua Gold Inc. USA News Group News Commentary Since March, the ongoing gold rally has been attracting investors back to mining stocks . As the precious metal reaches record highs, mining stocks have been rising too, defying markets that outside... Keep Reading...
Gold Rally Sparks Renewed Investor Rush Into Mining Stocks

Gold Rally Sparks Renewed Investor Rush Into Mining Stocks

USA News Group News Commentary Issued on behalf of Rua Gold Inc. USA News Group News Commentary Since March, the ongoing gold rally has been attracting investors back to mining stocks . As the precious metal reaches record highs, mining stocks have been rising too, defying markets that outside... Keep Reading...

Ventyx Biosciences to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX) ("Ventyx"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a broad range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Company executives will participate in the... Keep Reading...

Rani Therapeutics to Participate in May Investor Conferences

RANI Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ("RANI Therapeutics" or "RANI") (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in May 2024. These conferences... Keep Reading...
Fireweed Intersects 44 m true width of 18.98% Zinc, 2.24% Lead and 114.9 g/t Silver, and 47 m true width of 11.58% Zinc, 1.75% Lead and 54.9 g/t Silver at Boundary Zone

Fireweed Intersects 44 m true width of 18.98% Zinc, 2.24% Lead and 114.9 g/t Silver, and 47 m true width of 11.58% Zinc, 1.75% Lead and 54.9 g/t Silver at Boundary Zone

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to report the final results from the 2023 Boundary Zone drilling campaign at its Macmillan Pass ("Macpass") Project, Yukon, Canada. Highlights Hole NB23-036 intersected 45.22 m of 18.98% zinc,... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

CHARBONE annonce un financement de reglements de dettes par emission d'unites totalisant 0,5M$

Heliostar Presents Stronger Economics at the La Colorada Mine in Updated Technical Report

Related News

Base Metals Investing

FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

Tech Investing

CHARBONE annonce un financement de reglements de dettes par emission d'unites totalisant 0,5M$

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Presents Stronger Economics at the La Colorada Mine in Updated Technical Report

lithium investing

Successful A$4.5M Placement to Accelerate Battery, REE and Solar Panel Recycling Growth

Critical Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Tech Investing

Convertible Note and Placement