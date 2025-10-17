UBS Expands in Michigan With New Ann Arbor Office and Hires Five-Person Advisor Team

UBS Global Wealth Management US today announced that a five-person advisor team, the Mueting Lyczak Group, has joined the firm. They join the UBS Great Lakes Wealth Management Market, managed by Market Executive Geoffrey Centner, and will be located in UBS's new Ann Arbor, Michigan office, further expanding the firm's presence across the region.
A multigenerational team with extensive experience in wealth management, the Mueting Lyczak Group is dedicated to serving high-net-worth families, business owners and corporate executives. The team joins from Merrill Lynch and includes Financial Advisors Mark Mueting, Dan Lyczak and Dan Fisher, along with team associates Jennifer Kempf and Grant Hulett.
�The Mueting Lyczak Group embodies the qualities we value most at UBS deep client relationships, multi-generational advice and a commitment to providing best-in-class service," said Geoffrey Centner, UBS Great Lakes Market Executive. "With our industry-leading platform and global reach, this talented team of professionals will have the resources to deliver truly differentiated advice and solutions for their clients. We're thrilled to welcome them to the team."
Recognizing the growing demand for wealth management services in the local region, UBS is opening a new office location in Ann Arbor, strengthening its footprint across the Great Lakes Market. Market Director Joe Molloy will oversee the new Ann Arbor office, located at 315 E. Eisenhower Parkway, Suite 11, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 , and will also lead the firm's efforts in Plymouth, MI.
"We are very excited to expand our presence in Michigan with the opening of our Ann Arbor office," said Jon Ramey, UBS Regional Director for the Central Region. "The Mueting Lyczak Group has an outstanding reputation for excellence and client service, and their addition underscores our continued investment in talented advisors and high-growth markets. These efforts reaffirm our commitment to being the wealth manager of choice for clients and advisors across the region."
Notes to Editors
About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.1 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2024. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
© UBS 2025. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. For press use only.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251017866725/en/
Media Contact:
Christina Aquilina
Christina.aquilina@ubs.com