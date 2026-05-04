UBS Appoints Jeremy Autry as Market Director in the Manhattan Market

UBS today announced that Jeremy Autry has joined the firm as a Market Director in the Manhattan Market. He will be based in UBS's 1285 Avenue of the Americas location and report to Manhattan Market Executive Kellie Brady.
In his new role, Jeremy will partner closely with financial advisors and teams across the market to drive growth, strengthen collaboration and further enhance the client experience by leveraging the full breadth of UBS's global wealth management platform.
"Jeremy is a proven leader with deep experience supporting advisors and helping them deliver thoughtful, client-centric solutions," said Kellie Brady. "His passion for financial planning and strategic leadership makes him an excellent fit for our Manhattan market, and we are excited to welcome him to UBS."
Jeremy brings 25 years of financial services experience, having worked extensively in partnership with financial advisors and planners, as well as serving the complex needs of individuals and families. Prior to joining UBS, he served as Associate Market Manager for the 5th Avenue Market at Morgan Stanley, where he held leadership roles spanning sales, financial planning, and wholesale distribution.
Throughout his career, Jeremy has focused on helping financial professionals leverage the full capabilities of their organizations to deliver tailored solutions for complex client needs. He believes financial planning is the foundation for strong client relationships and informed investment decision‑making.
Jeremy earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Connecticut and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.
Jeremy's appointment reflects UBS's continued investment in leadership, talent, and long‑term growth in the Manhattan Market.
Notes to Editors
About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the fourth quarter 2025. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
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