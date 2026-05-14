UBS Announces Two New Market Directors in San Francisco

Michael Bonomo joins as Senior Market Director and Taylor Wan joins as Market Director, reporting to Market Executive Emily de la Reguera

UBS today announced that Michael Bonomo has joined the firm as Senior Market Director and Taylor Wan has joined as Market Director in the San Francisco Market. Both will report to Emily de la Reguera , Market Executive for the San Francisco Market.

In their new roles, Michael will be responsible for leading and growing UBS's Private Wealth Management business across the San Francisco market. Taylor will oversee UBS's East Bay offices, including Walnut Creek, Danville and Incline Village, with a focus on business growth, advisor development and delivering an exceptional client experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike and Taylor to UBS," said Emily de la Reguera. "Both bring deep leadership experience, strong knowledge of the local landscape, and a demonstrated commitment to supporting advisors and delivering an exceptional client experience. These additions further strengthen our leadership team and our ability to serve clients across the Bay Area."

Michael joins UBS from Morgan Stanley, where he most recently helped lead the San Francisco and Seattle Private Wealth Management markets. Earlier in his career, he served as an Associate Complex Manager in Morgan Stanley's Midtown Manhattan complex, one of the firm's largest, before being promoted to lead the Dallas Park Cities Complex. He began his career as a Financial Advisor and later moved into a producing sales manager role at Merrill Lynch.

Michael grew up in Missouri and earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri–Kansas City. He also holds an MBA from Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis.

Taylor joins UBS from Wells Fargo Advisors, where he served as Complex Manager for the East Bay, working closely with Financial Advisors and Client Associates serving affluent and high-net-worth individuals and families. He brings more than 20 years of experience in financial services and has held leadership roles at Charles Schwab, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo. Across his career, he has worked with advisors across bank-based, wirehouse, independent and RIA platforms.

Taylor holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ designation. He grew up in Texas and has called the Bay Area home for the past 13 years.

Notes to Editors

About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the fourth quarter 2025. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. For press use only.

Media:
Christina Aquilina
Christina.aquilina@ubs.com

https://www.ubs.com

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