UBS Announces Leadership Appointments, Reimagined Offices in the Southeast US

  • Chris Shaw named Regional Market Director
  • Patricia Cashin named Senior Market Director for Philadelphia area
  • Renovated office in Newtown, PA and relocation in Conshohocken, PA
  • Patrick Cook named Market Director in Nashville

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced several leadership appointments and real estate changes in its Southeast Wealth Management Region, underscoring the firm's ongoing investment in its financial advisors and the clients they serve.

The Southeast Region, which has seen an influx of wealth in recent years, encompasses some of the nation's fastest growing wealth centers, including Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Charleston, Nashville, Miami, Palm Beach, Naples and Tampa, among others.

Chris Shaw will join as Regional Market Director and Managing Director for the Southeast Region at the conclusion of his notice period. Chris will report to Ben Firestein, Head of National Sales Strategy, Field Leader and Financial Advisor Development, Teaming, Retention & Recruiting, and work closely with Julie Fox, Southeast Regional Director, UBS.

With more than three decades of wealth management experience, Chris will focus on recruiting new financial advisors. His background centers on advising, coaching, and mentoring entrepreneurial and growth-minded advisors. He will join from Sanctuary Wealth and previously spent 29 years at Morgan Stanley in a variety of management roles, including leading the firm's financial advisors in Southern New Jersey. Chris started his wealth management career as a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley.

"Chris is an extremely talented professional who deeply understands what financial advisors need to be successful. We are very excited to welcome him to our team and are confident that he will make a meaningful difference in expanding our platform of best-in-class financial advisors," Julie Fox said. "We are deploying significant resources to give our financial advisors the support and tools they need to expand their businesses and deliver exceptional outcomes for clients."

UBS also today announced that Patricia Cashin has been named Senior Market Director for the Greater Philadelphia area.

Building on her success leading the firm's Princeton and Newtown, PA offices, in her expanded role, Pat now leads a unified market encompassing Philadelphia, Princeton, Newtown, Conshohocken and Northfield.

Patricia joined UBS in 2012 from Merrill Lynch, where she spent years leading Advisor Recruitment and Integration efforts.

The Southeast Region has recently completed a top-to-bottom renovation of its office in Newtown, PA, strengthening its presence in the Greater Philadelphia market. Additionally, the firm's Conshohocken office will be relocating to Radnor Financial Center. Construction is currently underway, with the move planned upon completion.

UBS today also announced that Patrick Cook has been named Market Director for Nashville, TN. Previously, Cook served as Associate Market Executive, supporting branch locations in Tennessee, Georgia, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama. He joined UBS in 2021. He began his career in financial services at D.A. Davidson based in California.

"Patricia and Patrick are outstanding leaders and expanding their roles in these key wealth centers is a natural next step for our growing business," Fox added. "Patricia and Patrick have built tremendous trust and rapport across these branches and the advisors know, respect and have thrived under their leadership. We are creating a more connected, collaborative market where advisors can partner more closely and share ideas to create better experiences for clients."

Notes to Editors

About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the fourth quarter 2025. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Media Contact:
Strategy Voice Associates
UBSsoutheast@strategyvoiceassociates.com

https://www.ubs.com

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