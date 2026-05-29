UBS Announces Leadership Appointments in the Southeast US Region

  • John Houlihan named Market Executive for the South Market
  • Tyler Hutchens named Market Executive for Greater Florida/Gulf Coast Market

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced two leadership appointments in its Southeast Wealth Management Region.

The Southeast Region, which has seen an influx of wealth in recent years, encompasses some of the nation's fastest growing wealth centers, including Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Charleston, Nashville, Atlanta, Miami, Palm Beach, Naples and Tampa, among others.

John Houlihan has been named Market Executive for the South Market. He is responsible for overseeing the firm's Private Wealth Management and Wealth Management businesses in Georgia, Tennessee, and Arkansas.

John reports to Julie Fox, Southeast Regional Director, and is based in Atlanta.

His career in financial services spans more than three decades, including years of experience in Atlanta. He joined UBS in 2015 and was most recently Regional Market Director for the Northeast. Prior to joining UBS, he served as a Regional Director at Barclays based in Atlanta. He began his career in financial services in 1993 as a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley. Over the next two decades, he held a variety of leadership roles at Morgan Stanley, including Branch Manager and Complex Director, overseeing markets across New Jersey, Connecticut, New York, and Georgia.

"John is someone our teams and clients already know and trust thanks to his proven track record over the course of his successful career at UBS for more than a decade," said Julie Fox. "He has led teams across virtually every corner of our industry, and that breadth of experience gives him a perspective few leaders can match. What truly sets John apart is that he started his career as a financial advisor and spent years in the field, sitting across from clients. He understands the pressures, the responsibilities, and the craft of being a financial advisor because he lived it."

Greg Achten, a 10-year veteran of UBS, previously led the South Market, and has informed the firm of his decision to retire from his distinguished 40-year career in the wealth management industry.

During his career at UBS, he has counseled, mentored and guided hundreds of financial advisors helping them grow their practices, sharpen their skills, and consistently deliver for clients. His expertise in building high-performing teams has been a driving force for our business in the region. This track record stems from Greg's experience in the wealth management industry, which includes 17 years as a financial advisor and full-time leadership roles in various markets including Dallas, Tulsa, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Boston, and Chicago.

Today, UBS also announced that Tyler Hutchens has been named Market Executive for the Greater Florida/Gulf Coast Market.

This is part of the evolution of UBS's Florida market structure that was announced earlier this month by creating two distinct markets: Greater Florida/Gulf Coast and South Florida.

Tyler is responsible for overseeing financial advisors in Naples, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Tampa, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Orlando, Gainesville and Jacksonville, as well as Louisiana (New Orleans, Lafayette, and Baton Rouge), Jackson, Mississippi and Montgomery, Alabama.

Tyler reports to Julie Fox, Southeast Regional Director, and is relocating to Naples, FL. In this role, Tyler also serves as Market Director for the Naples and Fort Myers branches.

He most recently served as Executive Director and Senior Market Director at UBS, overseeing offices in Boulder and Denver. Prior to joining UBS in 2015, Tyler held senior leadership roles with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, managing large regional operations across multiple states. Earlier in his career, he worked in sports marketing and entrepreneurship, including roles with the Dallas Mavericks and founding a successful marketing and public relations firm.

"Tyler has a proven track record of helping top performing teams at UBS thrive, grow their practice and deliver consistent results for clients," Fox said. "Tyler is also very familiar with the Gulf Coast region, having spent earlier parts of his career there, and he's eager to return to the area to help our business expand its presence in these critical wealth centers."

Notes to Editors

About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the fourth quarter 2025. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Media Contact:
Scott Gamm
Strategy Voice Associates
scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com

https://www.ubs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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