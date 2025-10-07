UBS Advisor Team Wise River Advisors Named to Barron's Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams

UBS Global Wealth Management US announced today that Wise River Advisors , an advisor team based in the firm's Los Angeles office, has been named to the Barron's Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams list for 2025. Wise River Advisors ranked #41 on this year's list.

With advisors in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and beyond, Wise River Advisors provides comprehensive wealth management and investing solutions to ultra-affluent individuals and families, partnerships, endowments, and foundations. Throughout its 20+ years as a team, it has offered comprehensive investment advice to help high net worth clients address unique, complex financial needs and goals.

In addition to providing comprehensive investment and planning expertise, team leads Mark Binder, Craig Chiate, Glenn Oratz and Scott Brown are among a select group of Private Wealth Advisors who have earned the Family Office Consultant business designation at UBS. They have demonstrated the knowledge and proficiency to help manage the investment, business, passion and legacy needs of sophisticated, ultra-high net worth clients and their families.

"The entire Wise River Advisors team continues to set the standard for excellence in private wealth management, and we are proud to see their long-standing dedication and true talent recognized again by Barron's," says Kate Daniels, Market Director for Los Angeles, CA Private Wealth Management at UBS. "This achievement reflects their deep commitment to serving ultra-high net worth clients with precision, foresight and integrity. The team's ability to deliver tailored strategies and exceptional service is a testament to their professionalism and the trust they've earned over decades of dedicated work."

"Congratulations to Wise River Advisors on once again earning a place among Barron's Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams," says Justin Frame, Managing Director and Market Executive for the UBS Pacific Desert Market. "For over two decades, this team has exemplified what it means to deliver thoughtful, risk-aware investment strategies tailored to the needs of ultra-high net worth clients. We're proud to celebrate this terrific achievement alongside them."

The Barron's 2025 Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams annual ranking of wealth advisory teams that specialize in serving individuals and families is designed to shine a spotlight on the nation's best wealth managers and raise standards in the industry. Teams are ranked on a variety of factors, including size and shape, their regulatory records and credentials of members, and resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases.

For more information and to view the full Barron's list, please visit : https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/private-wealth/2025?page=1&mod=faranking_2025

Notes to Editors: Photos available upon request

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.1 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2024. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2025. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. nor its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

Media Contact:
Hilary McCarthy
774-364-1440
hilary@clearpointagency.com

UBS
