U.S. Consumer American Express® Gold Card Introduces New and Enhanced Benefits as Part of 60th Anniversary Celebration

American Express today introduced new and enhanced benefits on the American Express® Gold Card, including 5X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid hotels booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™ , complimentary Hertz Five Star® status and an updated $120 Dining Credit — all with no change to the $325 annual membership fee. Eligible Gold Card Members can access a suite of special Amex Offers® and can enjoy an updated digital experience in the Amex mobile app that makes it even easier to discover, use, and track their benefits.
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"For 60 years, the Gold Card has evolved alongside how our Card Members actually live," said Lisa Kalhans, Executive Vice President of U.S. Consumer Products at American Express. "Dining has always been at the heart of the Card, and we're seeing an even greater desire for travel — especially among younger generations, with 74% of Millennials and Gen Z saying travel is a non-negotiable 1 . These updates reflect how we're continuing to build on that foundation, delivering more of what our Card Members value most and reinforcing why Gold remains one of our most well-rounded Cards."
New and Enhanced Benefits:
- NEW 5X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid hotels booked through AmexTravel.com or Amex Travel App™, increased from 2X Membership Rewards® points.
- NEW Hertz Five Star® Status: Enjoy benefits like skipping the counter at select locations, adding an additional driver at no additional cost and vehicle upgrades when available. Enrollment and Hertz Gold+ registration is required. Terms apply 2 .
- UPDATED $120 Dining Credit , adding new partners including Buffalo Wild Wings and Wonder, giving Card Members more ways to enjoy dining value. Enrollment required. Card Members enjoy up to $10 in statement credits each month when you pay at participating partners.
Limited-Time Gold Card Anniversary Offers:
- Uber One Membership Credit: Enroll and get a one-time statement credit of up to $96 when using the Gold Card to pay for an annual Uber One membership, unlocking savings and exclusive benefits on Uber and Uber Eats. Available today through October 30, 2026.
- Hilton Honors Points Transfer Bonus: Card Members are eligible to receive a 20% point bonus when transferring Membership Rewards points to a Hilton Honors account 3 . Available today through May 30, 2026.
- Amex Travel Offers at select properties in The Hotel Collection: Access special offers from a curated selection of 250+ The Hotel Collection properties in over 40 different countries 4 . Special rates can include offers for a Complimentary 3rd Night, a Complimentary 4th Night, 25%+ Off Select Rooms, 30%+ Off All Suites or a $150+ Property Credit to use toward eligible charges during your stay. Terms apply. Available today through July 15, 2026.
- Additional 60th Anniversary Amex Offers : Starting today, eligible Gold Card Members can access a selection of specially curated Amex Offers across various merchants. Amex® Offers are personalized and may not be available to all individuals. Enrollment may be limited and is required. Terms apply.
These updates follow last month's debut of the American Express® Gold x STAUD resort collection, building on the Card's 60-year legacy of rewarding dining, travel and everyday spend.
Card Members can also take advantage of an updated mobile app experience designed to help them get even more from their Card, including improved account setup, benefit enrollment and usage trackers, Resy restaurant recommendations and more.
Later this summer, American Express Gold will introduce The Summer Seat by Amex® Gold & Resy, an alfresco dining experience bringing acclaimed Resy chefs and artists together to transform outdoor spaces at coveted Resy restaurants in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. Gold Card Members will have perks onsite and receive early access to reserve tables. More details, including how to book, will be announced soon.
These additions and updates complement the Gold Card's existing suite of benefits and rewards. Learn more about the American Express Gold Card .
ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .
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1 Survey Methodology: This Morning Consult poll was conducted between December 30, 2025 – January 14, 2026 among the following sample of global respondents: 2025 US Adults, 1001 Australia Adults, 1019 Canada Adults, 1005 UK Adults, 1021 Japan Adults, 1010 Mexico Adults and, 1021 India Adults who all have at least a $50k+ income equivalent and typically travel at least once a year. The interviews were conducted online. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2-3 percentage points. Some geographies may be weighted with fewer variables depending on local census data availability.
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2 Additional drivers must meet standard rental qualifications and must be a spouse or domestic partner to qualify as complimentary. Other additional drivers subject to fees.
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3 This offer is valid for all eligible Membership Rewards® program enrollees with access to Hilton Honors as a point transfer partner; it is not specific to Gold but may be marketed alongside 60th so long as Gold-exclusivity is not implied.
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4 The Hotel Collection requires a minimum stay of 2 consecutive nights.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430513413/en/
MEDIA CONTACTS
Devi Kinkhabwala Rosen
Devi.kinkhabwala@aexp.com