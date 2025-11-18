U.S. Bank launches AI-driven cash forecasting tool

U.S. Bank Liquidity Manager, powered by Kyriba, helps treasurers at mid-sized and large firms forecast and optimize cash positions
U.S. Bank today introduced a cash forecasting tool with Kyriba to help businesses gain real-time visibility and control over their cash and liquidity positions. U.S. Bank Liquidity Manager , powered by Kyriba's liquidity performance platform, leverages traditional methods and advanced AI to deliver cash forecasting, scenario planning, and operational efficiency for both mid-sized and large firms.
"Many companies struggle to obtain a timely and accurate view of their liquidity, especially when managing multiple bank accounts across geographies and currencies," said Kristy Carstensen, who leads Treasury and Payment Solutions at U.S. Bank. "This solution builds on the strengths of both U.S. Bank and Kyriba to address these challenges. By automating processes and providing actionable insights, U.S. Bank Liquidity Manager, powered by Kyriba, will empower our clients to make strategic financial decisions with confidence and ease."
Key features include:
- Cash Forecasting with Cash AI: Leveraging Cash AI to enhance cash forecasting by utilizing historical cash flow data to predict future cash flows, provides greater accuracy in daily cash positions, and adapts to new data and changing business conditions with scenario planning.
- Cash Positioning: Automated daily cash positioning and reconciliation for real-time reporting by account, bank, entity and region.
- Cash Pooling: Automated management and tracking of Zero-Balance Accounts (ZBA) cash sweeps across accounts and banks.
- Multi-bank Reporting: Complete balance and transaction reporting for 100% cash visibility across North American and global banks.
- Enhanced Visibility: Unparalleled, real-time visibility into financial status for all stakeholders, enabling stronger collaboration and risk management.
- Cost Reduction: Automation and centralization reduce operational costs associated with managing information from multiple banking portals.
- Operational Efficiency: Streamlined workflows reduce manual tasks and errors, allowing teams to focus on strategic initiatives.
Clients access Liquidity Manager directly through SinglePoint , U.S. Bank's dedicated treasury management platform for transaction initiation, exception processing, reporting and client insights. On October 27, 2025, U.S. Bank announced the next generation of SinglePoint , which reduces manual work, delivers actionable insights, optimizes common user flows, and helps clients uncover operational blind spots like never before.
"Working together, Kyriba and U.S. Bank can elevate liquidity management and cash forecasting for businesses," said Bruno Ferreira, Chief Revenue Officer at Kyriba. "By combining Kyriba's secure, trusted AI-enabled technologies with U.S. Bank's deep payments and banking expertise, we deliver real-time visibility across every account and region. This clarity empowers treasurers and finance teams to make confident decisions exactly when they need to, without guesswork or delays."
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $695 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies and one of Fortune's most admired superregional banks. Learn more at usbank.com/about.
