U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer John Stern and Vice Chair and Head of Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking Stephen Phillipson will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference.

The presentation will begin at 9:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 11 in New York.

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference, at the " Webcasts and Presentations " section of the U.S. Bank Investor Relations website . A replay will be made available on the same site following the event.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $692 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of Fortune's most admired superregional banks. To learn more, please visit the U.S. Bancorp website at usbank.com and click on "About Us."

Investor contact: Angie Jeyaraj, U.S. Bancorp Investor Relations
angie.jeyaraj@usbank.com

Media contact: Jeff Shelman, U.S. Bancorp Public Affairs and Communications
jeffrey.shelman@usbank.com

