U.S. Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) will release its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. At 8 a.m. CT, Chief Executive Officer Gunjan Kedia and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer John Stern will host a conference call to review the financial results. The live conference call will be available online or by telephone.
Via internet :
To access the webcast and presentation, visit the U.S. Bancorp website at usbank.com and click on " About Us ", " Investor Relations " and " Webcasts & Presentations ."
Via telephone:
To access the conference call from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 888-210-4659. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 646-960-0383. The access code for all participants is 7269933.
Replay info:
For those unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available at approximately 11 a.m. CT on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. To access the replay, please visit the U.S. Bancorp website at usbank.com and click on " About Us ", " Investor Relations " and " Webcasts & Presentations ."
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $695 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies and one of Fortune's most admired superregional banks. Learn more at usbank.com/about .
Investors: George Andersen, U.S. Bancorp Investor Relations
george.andersen@usbank.com
Media: Jeff Shelman, U.S. Bancorp Public Affairs and Communications
Jeffrey.shelman@usbank.com