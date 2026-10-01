Tungsten Has Tripled in 2026 as U.S. Explorers Race to Drill

U.S. Metal News News Commentary - The global tungsten market is projected to grow from approximately USD 6.66 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 9.62 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of about 9.6%, according to The Business Research Company. That forecast was built on steady industrial demand. What has happened to prices this year has been anything but steady, and it is pulling capital and crews back to tungsten ground in the United States that has not been explored with modern methods in decades. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: Western Star Resources Inc. (CSE: WSR) (OTC: WSRIF) (FRA: 4K2), Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ALM), Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN), Trekor Metals Limited (NYSE American: TGB), and Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML).
Tungsten concentrate grading 50% to 70% WO₃ was assessed by Fastmarkets at $750 to $850 per metric tonne unit at the start of 2026. Since late May, the same material has been assessed at $2,500 to $2,800 per mtu, more than three times where the year began. The move reflects a market in which one country controls most of the supply. China accounted for roughly 67,000 tonnes of the world's estimated 85,000 tonnes of mine output in 2025, and it has named just 15 companies permitted to export tungsten for 2026 and 2027.
Washington has set its own deadline. Under DFARS 252.225-7052, from January 1, 2027 the U.S. Department of War may not acquire tungsten or tungsten heavy alloys mined, refined or produced in China, Russia, North Korea or Iran, a restriction that reaches from the mine through to finished metal products. That leaves defense suppliers roughly 15 months to line up sources outside those countries, and the United States currently has no operating commercial tungsten mine of its own.
That gap explains why historical tungsten districts in the American West are being revisited. Many were worked in the 1940s and 1950s, when tungsten was a wartime priority, and then abandoned when prices fell. Modern soil geochemistry, drone-borne magnetics and three-dimensional modelling are now being applied to ground that was mapped by hand, and some of the strongest early results are coming from places the old miners never tested.
Western Star Resources Defines Two New Tungsten-in-Soil Anomalies at White Star, Completing a 568-Sample Program That Takes Both Nevada Properties Into Drill Planning
- 253 soil samples collected across the White Star Tungsten Project in Elko County, Nevada; the highest value returned was 2,230 ppm tungsten (0.28% WO₃) at sample B206.
- Two discrete tungsten-in-soil anomalies defined: a North Zone of 15 anomalous samples over approximately 215 by 240 metres, and a South Zone of 5 anomalous samples over approximately 135 by 95 metres.
- The results complete a 568-sample soil program across the Rowland and White Star properties that has now defined four tungsten-in-soil anomalies.
- Both Nevada properties will be advanced together into drill target generation, with infill sampling at 25 metre spacing and drill pad selection next.
Western Star Resources Inc. (CSE: WSR) (OTC: WSRIF) (FRA: 4K2) has reported results from the first systematic soil sampling program ever completed at its White Star Tungsten Project in Elko County, Nevada. The survey collected 253 samples on a nominal 50 metre station spacing, all analysed by ALS Global using lithium borate fusion, a method the Company selected because partial digestions can under-report tungsten hosted in scheelite and wolframite.
The survey defined two anomalies. The North Zone, the larger and better defined of the two, comprises 15 anomalous samples across approximately 215 metres east-west by 240 metres north-south, peaking at 156 ppm tungsten. It sits across the contact between Cretaceous quartz monzonite and tactite and calc-silicate hornfels, the classic setting for a tungsten skarn, and it contains a rock-chip sample that previously returned 0.126% WO₃. The Company notes there has been no recorded historical activity in the area of the North Zone.
The South Zone, about 700 metres to the south, returned the program's highest value: 2,230 ppm tungsten, or 0.28% WO₃, at sample B206. It is smaller, at five anomalous samples across approximately 135 by 95 metres, but it lies over the same tactite horizon that hosts the past-producing Mission Cross mine just to the north, in a unit that the 1964 U.S. Geological Survey mapping describes as carrying coarse garnet and diopside tactite with local scheelite.
"Deploying the same systematic approach to exploration at White Star as we did at Rowland has defined two excellent anomalous zones," said Blake Morgan, CEO and President of Western Star. "This geochemistry points to tungsten-bearing rock sitting at or very near surface. That is exactly the kind of target our sequential approach is built to find, and it takes both Nevada properties into drill planning together."
White Star is the second half of a district-scale program. In September, the Company reported 315 soil samples from its neighbouring Rowland Tungsten Property, where the peak value of 4,240 ppm tungsten (0.53% WO₃) came from ground roughly 250 metres from the historical workings, and where two anomalies, Rowland Main and Northern Zone B, were defined. Together, the two properties now carry four tungsten-in-soil anomalies from 568 samples.
The soil work sits on top of geophysics. In August, Western Star announced a three-dimensional magnetic inversion across the district that modelled buried and partially exposed intrusive bodies and mapped approximately 25 kilometres of fault structures, which the Company interprets as fluid conduits feeding the tungsten skarn system. At White Star, the North Zone lies near a modelled intrusive body and a magnetic-high lineament, while the South Zone sits outside the modelled intrusive footprint within a magnetic-low lineament.
Next, the Company plans to infill the key target zones at 25 metre spacing, extend sampling to the east where the anomaly remains open, complete additional sampling along the prospective horizon, and select drill pad locations to test all four anomalous zones at depth. Western Star is also advancing a third U.S. tungsten asset, the Eagle Point project in New Mexico, where it has outlined a planned 17-hole drill program of approximately 1,850 metres, subject to finalizing permitting and logistics.
There are several risks associated with the Company's plans. Western Star is an exploration-stage company and has no current mineral resource or reserve on any of its properties. Soil anomalies are exploration targets only and do not establish that mineralization of economic grade or size exists at depth, and the highest values reported are selective samples. Magnetic models are interpretive. Historical production at nearby mines has not been verified by the Company's Qualified Person and is not indicative of the Company's properties. Drilling has not yet been permitted or scheduled at the Nevada properties, and the Company will require additional financing to carry out its plans, which may result in dilution. Readers should review the Company's disclosure documents on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
It's been a rocky week in this sector, and yet some companies still stand out, read more bout them here: U.S. Metal News
In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:
Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ALM) announced on September 21, 2026 that the processing plant at its Sangdong tungsten mine in South Korea has received its final operational certification, making Phase I commercially operational. Inspection certificates were issued on September 17, following trial operations that began in June 2026.
"Sangdong now has the clearance it needs to commercially operate its processing plant and to sell what that plant produces," said Lewis Black, President and CEO of Almonty.
According to the Company, more than 90% of Phase I production is contracted for 21 years from first delivery. Its offtake with GTP, part of the Plansee Group, totals 4,410,000 metric tonne units, with a minimum of 210,000 mtu per year once the operation has ramped up. Sangdong is one of the few large-scale tungsten operations outside China.
Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN), an advanced materials supplier whose products serve aerospace, defense, semiconductor and space markets, reported record second quarter 2026 results, with net sales of $613.9 million, up from $431.7 million a year earlier, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.90, up from $1.37. Adjusted EBITDA reached $71.8 million.
"It is an exciting time at Materion, as our advanced material solutions are powering the critical technologies that are moving the world forward," said Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and CEO of Materion.
The Company reported a record backlog, up approximately 30%, and raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance to $6.80 to $7.20. It also cited approximately $15 million of new commercial-space business.
Trekor Metals Limited (NYSE American: TGB), the company formerly known as Taseko Mines, which changed its name in June 2026 while keeping its trading symbols, provided an update on August 19, 2026 on its Aley niobium project in northeastern British Columbia. Niobium, like tungsten, is a critical metal used to strengthen steel and superalloys, and one where global supply is heavily concentrated.
"We believe Aley has the potential to be a major new source of niobium," said Stuart McDonald, President and CEO of Trekor.
According to the Company, Aley carries 84 million tonnes of proven and probable reserves at 0.50% Nb₂O₅, supporting a planned 10,000 tonne-per-day plant that would produce about 14,000 tonnes of ferroniobium a year over a 24-year mine life. The Company also appointed Steve Sparkowich as Director, Aley Niobium, to strengthen the project team.
Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML) announced on September 16, 2026 heavy rare earth results from its Tanbreez project in Greenland, reporting more than 99% dissolution of eudialyte concentrate into 19 ultra-high-purity rare earth products.
"This represents a significant evolution in the Tanbreez value proposition and reinforces our commitment to a true mine-to-metals strategy," said Tony Sage, Executive Chairman and CEO of Critical Metals.
A refinery study cited by the Company projects annual revenue of US$1.8 billion to US$2.2 billion on capacity of 100,000 tonnes per year of concentrate, with capital costs of approximately US$1.85 billion (plus or minus 25%), an after-tax NPV10 of approximately US$4.5 billion and an IRR of approximately 55%. The Company has separately disclosed a pending merger with European Lithium that is subject to a shareholder vote.
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Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Exploration: Western Star is an exploration-stage company, and none of its properties has a current mineral resource or mineral reserve. Soil geochemical anomalies are exploration targets only; elevated tungsten in soil does not establish that economic mineralization exists at depth, and soil values are selective and not necessarily representative of the underlying bedrock. Results from magnetic surveys and three-dimensional magnetic inversion are interpretive models; a modelled intrusive body, magnetic anomaly or lineament is a conceptual exploration target and is not evidence of mineralization. References to historical mining at or near the Company's properties, including the Mission Cross mine, are for context only, have not been independently verified by the Company's Qualified Person, and are not indicative of the mineralization on the Company's properties. Drill programs referenced in this article are planned, remain subject to permitting, funding and logistics, and may not proceed as described. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this article and accepts no responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy. Readers should review the Company's continuous disclosure documents on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. References to Almonty Industries Inc., Materion Corporation, Trekor Metals Limited and Critical Metals Corp. are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Western Star Resources Inc., they operate at materially different stages and scales, their results are not indicative of Western Star Resources Inc.'s prospects, none of them is involved in or has reviewed this article, and no partnership, affiliation, or endorsement is implied. 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