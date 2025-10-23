Tuktu Resources Ltd. Receives Requisition for Shareholders' Meeting

Tuktu Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TUK,OTC:JAMGF) ("Tuktu" or the "Company") announces it has received a requisition to call a special meeting of its shareholders. The shareholders making the requisition claim to hold approximately 31% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Company. The requisition asks for a shareholders' meeting to be called for the purpose of removing from office five (5) of the current six (6) directors of the Company and replacing them with three (3) nominees submitted by the requisitioning shareholders.

The Company is reviewing the requisition and expects to set a meeting date within the next 21 days and will otherwise provide any additional updates to the shareholders as necessary. Tuktu is committed to considering the views of its shareholders and making decisions in the best interests of the Company as a whole.

About Tuktu Resources Ltd.

Tuktu is a publicly traded junior oil and gas development company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with producing oil and gas properties in southern Alberta. For additional information about Tuktu, please contact:

Tuktu Resources Ltd.
1750, 444 - 5th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2P 2T8

Attention: Kathleen Dixon, Interim President & Chief Executive Officer (phone: 403-200-6633)
Mark Smith, Chief Financial Officer and VP, Finance (phone: 403-613-9661)

 

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this document, including the statement that the Company will review the requisition and will respond appropriately in due course, are considered forward-looking information, and necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Tuktu's control. Such risks include but are not limited to delays in reviewing the requisition and delays in updating shareholders within the time periods contemplated herein. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits Tuktu will derive therefrom. With respect to forward-looking information contained herein, Tuktu has made assumptions regarding the anticipated timing for the review of the requisition and the current intentions of the Company with respect to updating shareholders. Furthermore, the forward-looking information contained in this document is made as of the date of this document, and Tuktu does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

