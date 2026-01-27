TTM Technologies, Dutch Bros, Advanced Energy Industries, and American Healthcare REIT Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600:

  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent TTM Technologies Inc. (NASD: TTMI) will replace Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: AMRX) will replace TTM Technologies in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, January 30. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent SM Energy Co. (NYSE: SM) is acquiring Civitas Resources in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. SM Energy will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600 post-merger.
  • Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) will replace PotlatchDeltic Corp. (NASD: PCH) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 2. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) is acquiring PotlatchDeltic in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Rayonier will remain in the S&P MidCap 400 post-merger.
  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASD: AEIS) will replace Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: APLS) will replace Advanced Energy Industries in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 2. S&P 500 constituent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASD: FITB) is acquiring Comerica in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.
  • American Healthcare REIT Inc. (NYSE: AHR) will replace Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 2. S&P 500 constituent Huntington Bancshares Inc. (NASD: HBAN) is acquiring Cadence Bank in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.
  • LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASD: LZ) will replace Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 2. Elme Communities has announced ongoing liquidation activities and is no longer appropriate for the S&P SmallCap 600.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Jan 30, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

TTM Technologies

TTMI

Information Technology

Jan 30, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Civitas Resources

CIVI

Energy

Jan 30, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

AMRX

Health Care

Jan 30, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

TTM Technologies

TTMI

Information Technology

Feb 2, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Dutch Bros

BROS

Consumer Discretionary

Feb 2, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Advanced Energy Industries

AEIS

Information Technology

Feb 2, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

American Healthcare REIT

AHR

Real Estate

Feb 2, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Comerica

CMA

Financials

Feb 2, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Cadence Bank

CADE

Financials

Feb 2, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

PotlatchDeltic

PCH

Real Estate

Feb 2, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

APLS

Health Care

Feb 2, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

LegalZoom.com

LZ

Industrials

Feb 2, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Advanced Energy Industries

AEIS

Information Technology

Feb 2, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Elme Communities

ELME

Real Estate

