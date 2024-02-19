Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Pinellas Park, Florida

New Pinellas County location will host grand opening celebration Saturday

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Pinellas Park, Florida .

Trulieve Pinellas Park, located at 6950 Park Boulevard, will be open 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sundays.

The Company will host a grand opening celebration beginning at 9 a.m. , Saturday, February 24 , with music, specials, discounts, and opportunities to register for upcoming patient education sessions.

"We are thrilled to open this new, convenient location in Pinellas Park ," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "This dispensary offers another option to medical cannabis patients looking for Trulieve's premium customer experience in the state's most densely populated county."

Trulieve Pinellas Park, located at 6950 Park Boulevard, will be open 9 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. 8 p.m. on Sundays .

The new dispensary will carry a wide variety of popular products including Trulieve's portfolio of in-house brands such as Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk, and Trekkers. Customers will also have access to beloved partner brands such as Alien Labs, Bellamy Brothers , Binske, Black Tuna, Blue River , Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush , Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen, Seed Junky, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida .

Across Florida , Trulieve offers home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. Veterans receive 20% off every order when they show their military ID, and all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida Trulieve location. For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-to-open-medical-cannabis-dispensary-in-pinellas-park-florida-302064729.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/19/c7342.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×