Trulieve Opens Relocated Dispensary in Tucson, Arizona

New Menlo Park location to celebrate grand opening Friday, September 13 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the relocation of a dispensary in Tucson, Arizona .

The new Trulieve Tucson Menlo Park location will be open 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. seven days a week.

The new Menlo Park location at 1010 S Freeway #130 will host a grand opening celebration starting at 8 a.m. Friday, September 13 , with partner giveaways, DJs, special discounts and more.

"We are always looking for ways to improve upon our elite customer experience," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "This new location features a more spacious showroom for serving our patrons in Menlo Park and South Tucson ."

The new Trulieve Tucson Menlo Park will be open 7 a.m. 10 p.m. seven days a week, carrying a wide variety of Trulieve in-house brands including Alchemy, Avenue, Co2lors, Loveli, Modern Flower, Muse, and Roll One, as well as a broad assortment of products from popular partner brands.

Trulieve Arizona operates dispensaries in Apache Junction , Avondale , Casa Grande , Chandler , Cottonwood , Glendale , Guadalupe , Mesa , Peoria , Phoenix , Scottsdale , Sierra Vista , Tempe , and Tucson .

For more information on store activations and locations in Arizona, please visit www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/arizona .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-opens-relocated-dispensary-in-tucson-arizona-302237377.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/04/c7775.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mawson Finland Limited Expands Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: New Lens Intercepts 21.75 m at 5.25 g/t Gold & 515 ppm Cobalt

Update to Entitlement Offer Timetable

Clarification to Chariot’s ASX Announcement dated 30 August 2024

Licence Application Granted for Ulytau Uranium Project

