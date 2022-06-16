Market NewsInvesting News

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in New Port Richey, Fla. Located at 5422 US Hwy 19, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 .

Grand opening festivities throughout the day at the new dispensary will include numerous partner giveaways, music, food trucks, deals and specials, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup. As always, all first-time guests are eligible for a 50% new customer discount at any Florida -based location.

"Trulieve is proud to expand access to medical marijuana for Florida's patient population," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers , "Trulieve is committed to investing in communities where we operate, as well as offering patients access to high quality products and providing exceptional customer experiences."

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's retail employees are trained to provide personalized patient care and support individuals at every stage of their cannabis journeys. Trulieve dispensaries throughout Florida offer on-site consultations to help patients obtain appropriate medical products and dosages to ensure optimal cannabis experiences.

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more.

Designed to meet every patient's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands include Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk and Modern Flower. Patients also have access to beloved brands such as Bellamy Brothers , Bhang, Binske, Blue River , Black Tuna, DeLisioso, Love's Oven, O.pen and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida .

For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-opening-new-port-richey-fl-medical-marijuana-dispensary-301568916.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/16/c4784.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CSE Bulletin: Expiry - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. - Warrants

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 14 juin/June 2022)- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Warrants listed on June 18, 2019 will expire on June 18, 2022.

Settlement Terms: All trades June 15 and 16 will settle for cash next day. Trades on June 17 will be for cash same day.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

people reviewing papers with charts

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Neptune Exits Cannabis Market

Another cannabis producer has formally announced its exit strategy from the industry.

An association of mayors across the US have voiced their support of cannabis banking reform in the nation.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Trulieve Reports Results of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 8, 2022 .

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

The Company put forward the following resolutions to be voted on by shareholders at the meeting, all of which were approved: (i) to elect eight directors for the forthcoming year from the nominees proposed by the Board; and (ii) to appoint Marcum LLP as auditors for the Company and authorization of the Board of Directors to fix the auditors' remuneration and terms of engagement.

A total of 97,288,636 of the 184,184,142 votes attached to all outstanding shares of the Company on an as-converted basis as at the record date voted at the meeting, representing 52.8% of outstanding shares on an as-converted basis.

Election of Directors:
Each of the directors elected at the Meeting, being Kim Rivers, Giannella Alvarez, Thad Beshears, Peter Healy, Richard May, Thomas Millner, Jane Morreau and Susan Thronson, will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company or until their earlier resignation or removal.

Appointment of Auditors:
Marcum LLP were re-appointed as Auditors of the Corporation for the 2022 fiscal year with the Directors authorized to fix their remuneration.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-reports-results-of-2022-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301565503.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/10/c8497.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Avicanna's Subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp Completes First Commercial Export of Feminized Cannabis Seeds to Lesotho

Avicanna's Subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp Completes First Commercial Export of Feminized Cannabis Seeds to Lesotho

This export marks the 16 th international market entry for Avicanna and the first export of proprietary genetics into Africa.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

New Survey Shows Majority of Cannabis Consumption is Attributable to Consumers' Desires to Address Health and Wellness Concerns

62% of Americans Would Prefer Cannabis Over Pharmaceuticals When Treating a Medical Issue

A new survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, finds that 91% of adults aged 21+ who have ever consumed cannabis have done so for health and wellness purposes. The findings offer important takeaways revealing people's attitudes toward both cannabis and the desire for holistic health and wellness, as 75% of Americans say they would prefer holistic solutions over pharmaceuticals to treat a medical issue when possible, with 62% of people saying they would prefer to use cannabis rather than pharmaceuticals to treat a medical issue.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

hand reaching to pick up one domino in a line of dominos

Will Germany's Cannabis Actions Create a Domino Effect in Europe?

As Germany gears up to possibly legalize adult-use cannabis, how likely is it that the country's plans will cause other nations in Europe to follow suit?

The roadmap for recreational cannabis legalization in Germany has become a hot topic for stakeholders in the overall industry. On top of how exactly the situation will play out and what business opportunities exist, market watchers have offered various opinions on what the lasting impact of this change could be.

