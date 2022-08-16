Market NewsInvesting News

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available

9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m8 p.m. on Sunday .

Grand opening festivities throughout the day at the new dispensary will include numerous partner giveaways, music, food trucks, deals and specials, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup. As always, all first-time guests are eligible for a 50% new customer discount at any Florida -based location.

"Trulieve is excited to expand access to medical cannabis in Auburndale and continue building strong relationships in the community," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "Our company is driven by our commitment to providing tailored, high-quality care and exceptional customer experiences to as many patients as possible."

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's retail employees are trained to provide personalized patient care and support individuals at every stage of their cannabis journeys. Trulieve dispensaries throughout Florida offer on-site consultations to help patients obtain appropriate medical products and dosages to ensure optimal cannabis experiences.

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more.

Designed to meet every patient's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk and Trekkers. Patients also have access to beloved brands such as Bellamy Brothers , Bhang, Binske, Blue River , Black Tuna, DeLisioso, Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida .

For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. To learn more about Trulieve, visit Trulieve.com .

Hygrovest

HGV Investment Portfolio Report July 2022

HGV Limited (ASX: HGV) ("HGV”)is an Australian-listed specialist investment company which concentrates on producing capital growth for shareholders over the medium term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.

VIDEO — HEXO CEO: Aggressive Pursuit of Clean Balance Sheet Has Reset Company

It’s been a seriously difficult period for Canadian cannabis operators over the past few years, with volatility prevailing as the status quo for companies in the market.

Charlie Bowman, president and CEO of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO,TSX:HEXO), understands that, and that’s why his first order of business after taking the helm at the company was to clean up its finances. He sees a better path ahead for HEXO now that it has restructured its assets and had its debt purchased by a fellow Canadian producer.

Bowman spoke at length with the Investing News Network (INN) about the downturn in Canadian cannabis stocks, HEXO’s NASDAQ listing status and its partnership with Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY,TSX:TLRY).

Avicanna Reports Q2 2022 Financial Statement

Avicanna Reports Q2 2022 Financial Statement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS

Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a commercial stage, international biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of evidence-based, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce the filing of its interim financial statements for the three-month period ending June 30, 2022 (" Q2 2022 ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice CBD Wellness Gummies Arrive Just in Time for Fall As Martha Stewart CBD Expands Portfolio

New, classic fall flavor joins brand's best-selling lineup of CBD products

Today, Martha Stewart CBD unveiled the latest flavor in its CBD portfolio Pumpkin Spice CBD Wellness Gummies. Inspired by the most recognized flavor of the fall, these new gummies tap into the spirit of the season and are the perfect addition to consumers' favorite fall activities. These limited-edition gummies continue the expansion of the Martha Stewart CBD gummies lineup, which features some of the brands most popular items and flavors, including the Tropical Medley CBD Wellness Gummies™ and Harvest Medley CBD Wellness Gummies™.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

The Greenrose Holding Company Postpones Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call, Originally Scheduled for August 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET

The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. (OTC: GNRS, GNRSW) ("Greenrose" or the "Company"), a multi-state grower and producer of cannabis brands and products announced that it will be postponing its scheduled conference call on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Greenrose is committed to reporting its second quarter 2022 financial results and providing an update on timing for the rescheduled conference call as soon as practicable. The Company expects to issue revised call details once confirmed.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Centurion Reports Results of AGSM

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") reports that shareholders approved all proposed management resolutions at its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") held August 12, 2022. Below are the approved resolutions:

  1. The number of Directors for the Company was set at four;
  2. The four members elected to the Board of Directors include: David G. Tafel, Jeremy Wright, Kenneth A. Cawkell, and Joseph Del Campo;
  3. Manning Elliot LLP, Chartered Accountants, was reappointed as auditor of the Company;
  4. The Company's New Long Term Incentive Plan was ratified;
  5. The Plan of Arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) involving the Company and SpinCo. (The purpose of the Arrangement is to restructure the Company by creating SpinCo, which will become a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia and Alberta upon completion of the Arrangement. SpinCo will hold the Company's Cannabis Assets, as more fully set forth in the Management Circular. Centurion will retain its remaining assets and working capital and continue as a mineral exploration company.)

ABOUT CENTURION
Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on mineral asset development in the Americas. The Company's lead investment is its interest in the Ana Sofia Agri-Gypsum Fertilizer Project, and it is also reviewing additional prospective, precious mineral exploration projects.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

