Trulieve Announces Opening of Affiliated Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

Drill Results Extend Mineralisation at Lana Corina to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

Interra Copper Strengthens Management and Leadership Team

New Drilling and Exploration Programs Launched for Critical Minerals and Gold Targets in World-Class Australian Mineral Provinces

High Grade Gold Assays Returned Within Menzies’ Lady Shenton System

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Silver Crown Royalties

More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Start Here: Investing in Tech

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Trulieve Announces Opening of Affiliated Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

New dispensary expands patient access to medical marijuana with ribbon cutting and pop-up event

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing marijuana company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new Trulieve-affiliated medical marijuana dispensary in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania .

Trulieve Wilkes-Barre will be open 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The new affiliated dispensary, located at 1000 Wilkes Barre Township Boulevard, will host a grand opening celebration starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 12th , with a ribbon cutting, partner giveaways, special discounts and more.

"We are proud to expand access to medical marijuana in Pennsylvania with this new affiliated dispensary," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "This location offers greater convenience to patients in Wilkes-Barre and Luzerne County looking for their favorite Trulieve branded products and our world-class customer service."

Additional Trulieve-affiliated dispensaries in Pennsylvania communities include Camp Hill , Coatesville , Cranberry Township , Devon , Harrisburg , Johnstown , King of Prussia , Limerick , Philadelphia , Philadelphia Charter City, Philadelphia Washington Square, Pittsburgh , Pittsburgh North Shore, Reading (on Lancaster ), Reading (on 5th St. Hwy), Scranton , Washington, Whitehall , York and Zelienople .

Trulieve Wilkes-Barre will be open 9 a.m. 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. 6 p.m. on Sundays . For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, visit Trulieve.com , follow us on Instagram at trulieve_pa or connect with Trulieve PA on Facebook.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated marijuana company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to marijuana, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-opening-of-affiliated-medical-marijuana-dispensary-in-wilkes-barre-pennsylvania-302194155.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/11/c3662.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve CannabisTCNNFTRUL:CNXCannabis Investing
TCNNF,TRUL:CNX
The Conversation (0)

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Gulf Breeze, Florida

New Santa Rosa County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, July 12th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Gulf Breeze, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call on August 6, 2024

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its second quarter 2024 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers and Chief Financial Officer Wes Getman will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call and ask to join the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call.

North American toll free: 1-844-824-3830

Passcode:

1732811

International: 1-412-542-4136

Passcode:

1732811

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
Trulieve Second Quarter 2024 Results Call

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-second-quarter-2024-results-conference-call-on-august-6-2024-302191314.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/09/c4702.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hygrovest Limited

HGV Appendix 4D - Half Year Report

Hygrovest Limited (ASX:HGV) ("HGV")is an Australian-listed specialist investment company which concentrates on producing capital growth for shareholders over the medium to long term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.

HGV encloses the Appendix 4D and financial statements in respect of the half year ended 31 December 2021 lodged in accordance with ASX LR4.2B.

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Inc. to Reconvene Virtual 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") announced today that it will reconvene its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Cronos will be conducting the reconvened meeting in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have an equal opportunity to participate in the reconvened 2024 Annual Meeting online regardless of their geographic location, including a chance to ask questions and vote.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Homosassa, Florida

New Citrus County location will host grand opening celebration on Friday, July 5th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Homosassa, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Business Update: New Projects Initiated with Major Corporations in the Food and Beverage Sector

Nevada Sunrise Initiates Data Review to Develop New Drill Targets at the Coronado Copper Project, Nevada

Romios Announces $150,000 Non-brokered Offering

Charbone Hydrogene renforce ses capacites d'exploitation et de developpement de marche alors que l'entreprise identifie de nouveaux objectifs pour ses plans d'expansion de l'hydrogene vert en Amerique du Nord d'ici 2025

Related News

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Business Update: New Projects Initiated with Major Corporations in the Food and Beverage Sector

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Initiates Data Review to Develop New Drill Targets at the Coronado Copper Project, Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Romios Announces $150,000 Non-brokered Offering

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene renforce ses capacites d'exploitation et de developpement de marche alors que l'entreprise identifie de nouveaux objectifs pour ses plans d'expansion de l'hydrogene vert en Amerique du Nord d'ici 2025

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Adds Operations and Market Development Bench Strength as Company Identifies New Targets for 2025 North American Green Hydrogen Expansion Plans

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Intersects 7.30% U3O8 over 3.0m within 5.0m of 4.61% U3O8 at High-Grade Moore Project and Plans for Upcoming Fully-Funded Summer Drill Programs

Lithium Investing

Update on "Expressions of Interest" RFI Process

×