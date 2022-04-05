Trulieve Cannabis Corp. , a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences and events in April. BTIG Global Cannabis Conference, April 6, 2022: Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings. 2 nd Annual Cantor Virtual Cannabis Conference, April 14, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in ...

