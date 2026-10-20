TRU Simulation introduces first Cessna Grand Caravan EX Flight Training Device on the Veris platform

TRU Simulation introduces first Cessna Grand Caravan EX Flight Training Device on the Veris platform

The Cessna Grand Caravan EX Veris provides a high-fidelity, cost-effective solution for pilot development and expands training opportunities for one of the world's most widely operated utility aircraft

TRU Simulation + Training Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, and an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc., announced today the introduction of its Cessna Grand Caravan EX Veris Virtual Reality Flight Training Device (FTD), expanding the Veris product line to support one of the aviation industry's most versatile and widely utilized aircraft platforms. The announcement marks the first Caravan-configured training device offered within TRU Simulation's portfolio and reflects the company's continued investment in immersive aviation training technologies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261020834162/en/

TRU Simulation introduces first Cessna Grand Caravan EX Flight Training Device on the Veris platform

TRU Simulation introduces first Cessna Grand Caravan EX Flight Training Device on the Veris platform

"The Veris platform was created to make high-fidelity simulation accessible to more operators and training organizations, helping to meet the growing need for efficient pilot training and proficiency development across the industry," said Jerry Messaris, president and CEO of TRU Simulation. "The Grand Caravan EX serves a broad range of missions around the world, from cargo and commuter operations to special mission and utility flying, making it a natural addition to the growing Veris portfolio. This device gives operators another tool to enhance pilot preparedness while balancing training effectiveness, flexibility and cost."

The Grand Caravan EX Veris combines virtual reality technology with a fully configured cockpit designed to replicate Caravan instrumentation, controls and avionics, including Garmin G1000 NXi avionics. Its dual-seat configuration supports a range of instructional objectives and can accommodate both single pilot and multi-crew training requirements. The device can be used with or without a virtual reality headset, providing flexibility for different teaching approaches, learning styles and operational needs.

The Caravan configuration joins a growing Veris portfolio that includes the Bell 505, Cessna Skyhawk and Airbus H125. By expanding the range of aircraft supported by the Veris platform, TRU Simulation continues to broaden training solutions tailored to diverse fleet and mission requirements. Together, these devices demonstrate TRU Simulation's commitment to serving both rotorcraft and fixed-wing aviation markets with immersive simulation technologies.

About the Cessna Grand Caravan EX
The Cessna Caravan is the most produced single-engine utility turboprop of all time. More than 3,100 Caravan and Grand Caravan aircraft have been delivered around the world, with certification in 100 countries and over 25 million flight hours accumulated across the globe. The Cessna Grand Caravan EX cockpit currently features Garmin's G1000 NXi avionics with the latest technology and connectivity. The aircraft offers an impressive output of 867 horsepower and a rate of climb of 1,275 feet per minute.

Known for its dependable and efficient performance by regional airlines, charter operators, cargo carriers and humanitarian organizations worldwide, the Grand Caravan EX fulfills roles for a multitude of missions. These range from flight training to recreation, commuter airlines to VIP transport, and cargo carriers to humanitarian aid.

About TRU Simulation
TRU Simulation + Training Inc., an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc., is a leading provider of high-fidelity training devices and full-motion simulators for the aviation industry. With a strong commitment to excellence and innovation, TRU Simulation has been at the forefront of flight simulation technology for over a decade. Our customized simulator solutions empower pilots to navigate the skies confidently, while our state-of-the-art technology ensures safe and realistic training experiences. For more information, visit www.TRUSimulation.com .

About Textron Aviation
We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.

About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:
Lauren Howell
+1.316.927.9536
Lhowell@txtav.com
Txtav.com

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