Milestone 400th Cessna Citation Latitude Production Rollout Emphasizes Its Leading Position in the Midsize Business Jet Market

Textron Aviation today announced that the 400th Cessna Citation Latitude business jet has rolled out of production at the company's factory in Wichita, Kansas, and is expected to be delivered later this year. Employees recognized the milestone with a special celebration at the company's headquarters in Wichita.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528478743/en/

Textron Aviation | 400th Cessna Citation Latitude (Photo: Business Wire)

Textron Aviation | 400th Cessna Citation Latitude (Photo: Business Wire)

The Cessna Citation Latitude midsize business jet is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

"The Citation Latitude has redefined aircraft performance, efficiency and cabin experience," said Todd McKee, senior vice president, Integrated Supply Chain. "Thanks to the dedication and skill of our team, we are continuously innovating and enhancing the Citation jets' design and manufacturing process, providing our customers with unmatched performance, productivity and profitability. With our sights set on the future, we are committed to ongoing investment in research and development to continue inspiring the journey of flight."

Certified in 2015, the Citation Latitude has been the world's most-delivered midsize business jet for eight consecutive years and has proved a hit with customers due to its reliability, versatility and impressive 2,700-nautical mile range. Assembly of the Citation Latitude features a variety of technological advancements including the use of automated robotics, monolithic machined structures and ergonomically friendly tooling stations, resulting in detailed precision throughout the build process. Through these advancements, customers benefit from the highest quality, impressive maintenance intervals and limited aircraft down times.

With a flat floor cabin and ample space for nine passengers, the aircraft can fly nonstop between destinations such as Los Angeles and New York or Geneva and Riyadh. The Citation Latitude stands as the preferred choice among customers for a wide range of operations, including corporations, charter, personal travel, air ambulance, ISR, utility transport, aerial survey, flight inspection, training and numerous other specialized missions.

About the Cessna Citation Latitude

The Citation Latitude midsize business jet, with a four-passenger range of 2,700 nautical miles (5,000 km) at high-speed cruise, is set apart from the competition by its combination of comfort and efficiency. The aircraft's class-leading take-off field length of 3,580 feet at Max Takeoff Weight provides operators with greater range out of short fields. Inside, the Citation Latitude offers an unrivaled cabin experience featuring the most open, spacious, bright and refined cabin environment in its category. With a flat floor and six feet of cabin height, innovation abounds with exceptional features designed throughout the aircraft.

The wireless cabin management system provides productive connectivity and entertainment to each passenger through their personal electronic devices. With standard seating configurations, the Citation Latitude jet can comfortably accommodate up to nine passengers. Extended maintenance intervals provide owners with the lowest direct operating costs in the midsize segment.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com .

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipstrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.

Media:
Kevin Severin
+1.316.799.5488
kseverin@txtav.com
txtav.com

Textron Inc.TXTNYSE:TXT
TXT
Best-Selling Cessna Citation Latitude and Flagship Citation Longitude to Offer New Advanced Avionics Features

Textron Aviation today announced advanced Garmin G5000 avionics enhancements coming to the best-selling mid-size business jet, the Cessna Citation Latitude, and the flagship of the Citation family of jets, the Citation Longitude. Textron Aviation's investments in the popular business jets, based on customer feedback, will offer greater performance and improved user experience to pilots in the new Latitude jets beginning in 2025 and the new Longitude jets in 2026.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240527032307/en/

Cessna SkyCourier Earns FAA Certification for New Combi Option, Bringing Further Innovation and Functionality to Cargo and Passenger Transport

Textron Aviation today announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted certification of a new Combi interior conversion option for the passenger variant of the twin-engine, Cessna SkyCourier turboprop aircraft. The Combi option enables operators to transport nine passengers and cargo simultaneously. Deliveries of Cessna SkyCourier passenger units with the Combi option included are slated to begin later this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240517359280/en/

Textron Systems Collaborates with Kodiak to Develop Uncrewed Military Vehicle

The companies are collaborating on the development of an uncrewed military vehicle intended for advanced terrain environments and designed without space for a driver

Textron Systems Corporation a Textron Inc. ( NYSE: TXT ) company, a leading developer of crewed and uncrewed military ground vehicles, and Kodiak Robotics, Inc. a leading sel f-driving technology developer for the trucking and defense markets, announced today that they are collaborating to develop an autonomous military ground vehicle specifically designed for driverless operations. Through this collaboration, Kodiak will integrate its industry-leading autonomous system, the Kodiak Driver, into a Textron Systems prototype, purpose-built uncrewed military vehicle. This collaboration also marks Kodiak's first integration of its autonomous technology into a vehicle designed without space for a human driver.

Data Communications Upgrade for Hawker 4000 Business Jets Earns STC Approval

Textron Aviation today announced the Federal Aviation Administration has granted supplemental type certification (STC) approval of a fully integrated Future Air Navigation System (FANS) and Protected Mode Controller Pilot Data Link Communication (PM-CPDLC) program for Hawker 4000 aircraft equipped with the Honeywell PRIMUS EPIC integrated cockpit. This program allows pilots to communicate more easily with air traffic controllers and utilize the most current Data Link services offered in North America and Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240514495014/en/

Cessna Citation Ascend Program Advances With Successful Certification Tests and Extensive Flight Testing

Textron Aviation today announced the continued advancement of the Cessna Citation Ascend program following the successful completion by the prototype aircraft of numerous certification tests and more than 350 flight test hours. The Citation Ascend business jet was unveiled during the 2023 European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) and the aircraft is expected to enter into service in 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240513164881/en/

