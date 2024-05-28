Milestone 400th Cessna Citation Latitude Production Rollout Emphasizes Its Leading Position in the Midsize Business Jet Market

Textron Aviation today announced that the 400th Cessna Citation Latitude business jet has rolled out of production at the company's factory in Wichita, Kansas, and is expected to be delivered later this year. Employees recognized the milestone with a special celebration at the company's headquarters in Wichita.
The Cessna Citation Latitude midsize business jet is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.
"The Citation Latitude has redefined aircraft performance, efficiency and cabin experience," said Todd McKee, senior vice president, Integrated Supply Chain. "Thanks to the dedication and skill of our team, we are continuously innovating and enhancing the Citation jets' design and manufacturing process, providing our customers with unmatched performance, productivity and profitability. With our sights set on the future, we are committed to ongoing investment in research and development to continue inspiring the journey of flight."
Certified in 2015, the Citation Latitude has been the world's most-delivered midsize business jet for eight consecutive years and has proved a hit with customers due to its reliability, versatility and impressive 2,700-nautical mile range. Assembly of the Citation Latitude features a variety of technological advancements including the use of automated robotics, monolithic machined structures and ergonomically friendly tooling stations, resulting in detailed precision throughout the build process. Through these advancements, customers benefit from the highest quality, impressive maintenance intervals and limited aircraft down times.
With a flat floor cabin and ample space for nine passengers, the aircraft can fly nonstop between destinations such as Los Angeles and New York or Geneva and Riyadh. The Citation Latitude stands as the preferred choice among customers for a wide range of operations, including corporations, charter, personal travel, air ambulance, ISR, utility transport, aerial survey, flight inspection, training and numerous other specialized missions.
About the Cessna Citation Latitude
The Citation Latitude midsize business jet, with a four-passenger range of 2,700 nautical miles (5,000 km) at high-speed cruise, is set apart from the competition by its combination of comfort and efficiency. The aircraft's class-leading take-off field length of 3,580 feet at Max Takeoff Weight provides operators with greater range out of short fields. Inside, the Citation Latitude offers an unrivaled cabin experience featuring the most open, spacious, bright and refined cabin environment in its category. With a flat floor and six feet of cabin height, innovation abounds with exceptional features designed throughout the aircraft.
The wireless cabin management system provides productive connectivity and entertainment to each passenger through their personal electronic devices. With standard seating configurations, the Citation Latitude jet can comfortably accommodate up to nine passengers. Extended maintenance intervals provide owners with the lowest direct operating costs in the midsize segment.
About Textron Aviation
We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com .
About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipstrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.
