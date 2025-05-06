Triumph Gold (TSXV:TIG)

Triumph Gold: Multi-million-ounce, District-scale Gold Assets in the Yukon Territory

Triumph Gold (TSXV:TIG,OTC:TIGCF) is a Canadian gold exploration company well-positioned to benefit from a strengthening gold market. The company’s primary focus is advancing its 100 percent-owned Freegold Mountain Project, a district-scale property located in Yukon’s highly prospective Dawson Range gold-copper belt.

With defined multi-million ounce gold resources, significant potential for expansion, and promising discovery targets, Triumph Gold provides investors with exposure to a large, consolidated land package in one of Canada’s most mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Map of Triumph Gold's Freegold Mountain Project

The Freegold Mountain Project is Triumph Gold’s flagship asset — a district-scale property extending 34 kilometers along the highly mineralized Big Creek Fault system in Yukon. What sets this project apart is the widespread presence of mineralization across all major rock types on the property, including Paleozoic metamorphics, Jurassic intrusives, and Cretaceous intrusives. Each of these hosts distinct styles of precious and base metal mineralization, underscoring the project’s exceptional geological potential.

Company Highlights

  • Resource Base: Combined indicated resources of 1 million ounces and inferred resources of 1.08 million ounces gold equivalent across the Freegold Mountain project
  • Strategic Location: Positioned in the mineral-rich Dawson Range, home to major deposits including Newmont's Coffee, Western Copper's Casino, and Pembridge's Minto mine
  • Multiple Deposit Types: Mineralization found in various forms (porphyry, epithermal, skarn) providing diversified exploration targets
  • Expansion Potential: All deposits remain open in multiple directions with numerous untested satellite targets
  • Fully Permitted: Exploration permits in place until 2025-2026 allowing for extensive drilling programs
  • Experienced Leadership: Management team with proven track records in mineral exploration, mine development and capital markets

Triumph Gold
Multi-million-ounce, district-scale gold assets in the prolific Yukon Territory

Triumph Gold Announces Completion of $3,319,600 Private Placement

Triumph Gold Announces Completion of $3,319,600 Private Placement

Triumph Gold Corp., (TSXV: TIG) (OTCMKTS: TIGCF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of 16,598,000 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $3,319,600. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of three years.

Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used primarily for the Company’s exploration activities and for general working capital purposes. The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:TIG

Triumph Gold Announces Results From Rock Sampling And Trenching Along The Irene-Goldstar Epithermal Gold-Silver Corridor, With Samples Grading Up To 93.8 g/t Au And 1108 g/t Ag

Triumph Gold Corp., (TSXV:TIG) (OTC:TIGCF) (“Triumph Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from the 2019 trench and grab sampling program conducted along the 3.7 kilometre long Irene-Goldstar Epithermal Gold-Silver Corridor on its 100% owned, 200 square kilometre, road accessible Freegold Mountain Project in the Yukon Territory.

Jesse Halle, Vice President of Exploration for Triumph Gold, comments, “The 2019 trenching program along a 600 metre portion of the Irene-Goldstar Epithermal Gold-Silver Corridor has revealed impressive grades and widths of precious metal mineralization, and suggests that substantial mineralization is present along the Irene-Goldstar trend. Significant opportunities for discovery of new mineralized zones exist along the untested portion of the corridor. A new access road constructed in 2019 will enable additional trenching and drill testing of this mineralized corridor during the 2020 exploration season.”

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:TIG

Triumph Gold Releases Updated Mineral Resource Estimates for Nucleus, Revenue and Tinta Deposits on the Freegold Mountain Property

Triumph Gold Corp., (TSXV:TIG, OTC:TIGCF) (“Triumph Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to release updated mineral resource estimates for the three deposits (Nucleus, Revenue and Tinta) on the Company’s 100% owned, 200 km2, road accessible Freegold Mountain Property in the Yukon Territory.

The new mineral resource estimates were generated by Robert Sim (P.Geo.) of SIM Geological Inc., an independent qualified person and resource expert with over thirty five years of experience. A new NI43-101 technical report will be available on SEDAR within 45 days. The new mineral resource estimates are effective as of February 11, 2020 and supersede the previous mineral resource estimate (Campbell et. al, 2015. Technical report on the Freegold Mountain Project, Yukon Canada Resource Estimates), which is available on SEDAR.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:TIG

Triumph Gold Appoints Jesse Halle as Vice President Exploration

Triumph Gold Corp., (TSXV:TIG, OTCMKTS:TIGCF) (“Triumph Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Jesse Halle (P.Geo.) has been appointed Vice President Exploration. Jesse brings over twenty years of geoscience-related experience to the job; he has filled senior technical rolls while advancing a number of porphyry copper-gold deposits in Yukon and BC, including Western Copper and Gold’s Casino deposit, and Copper Mountain Mining’s Copper Mountain deposit. Jesse has been working with Triumph as an Exploration Manger since 2016.

Triumph Gold President, Tony Barresi (Ph.D., P.Geo.), comments: “We have been lucky to have an experienced porphyry geologist like Jesse on our technical team and we are excited to welcome Jesse as Triumph’s new Vice President Exploration. I am confident that Jesse’s fresh ideas and meticulous and innovative approaches to exploration will yield more exploration successes for Triumph Gold.”

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:TIG

Triumph Gold Announces Promising Drill Results from The Freegold Mountain Property, Yukon, Including 174 g/t Gold over 1 Metre in the WAu Breccia

Triumph Gold Corp., (TSXV:TIG, OTC:TIGCF) (“Triumph Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from RVD19-05, RVD19-06 & RVD19-07, the final three holes of the 2019 drill campaign on its 100% owned, 200 km2, road accessible Freegold Mountain Property in the Yukon Territory.

Triumph Gold President, Tony Barresi (Ph.D., P.Geo.), comments: “We are now even more convinced that a buried gold-rich porphyry system exists beneath the six kilometre long Revenue-Nucleus soil anomaly. Having completed seven of the deepest holes ever drilled on the property, we now have additional compelling evidence of a buried porphyry in each of the three areas tested, including long intersections of high-grade copper-gold mineralization, bonanza grade gold mineralization, an interpreted cupola (uppermost mineralized portion) of a causative intrusion beneath the WAu breccia, and clasts scavenged from another mineralized cupola 700 metres away in the Revenue Diatreme.”

Keep reading...Show less
Brixton Metals Provides Exploration Plans for Gold and Copper Drill Targets for its Fully Funded 2025 Program at its Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Provides Exploration Plans for Gold and Copper Drill Targets for its Fully Funded 2025 Program at its Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce its 2025 exploration plans for its wholly owned Thorn Copper-Gold Project. The 2945 square kilometer project is located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada, approximately 90km northeast from Juneau, AK.

Highlights of Exploration Plan for 2025:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Gold Corp Announces Strategic Investor Robert McEwen Exercises 3,571,450 Warrants Increasing Ownership to 32.9%"

Canadian Gold Corp Announces Strategic Investor Robert McEwen Exercises 3,571,450 Warrants Increasing Ownership to 32.9%"

Canadian Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGC) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") announces that Robert McEwen, the Company's largest shareholder, has exercised 3,571,450 share purchase warrants at $0.215 per share for proceeds totalling $767,861.75. Mr. McEwen now owns 32.9% of the Company's outstanding shares, in addition to McEwen Mining Inc., where Mr. McEwen is Chairman and CEO, owning 5.7% of the outstanding shares. In total, 4,608,884 share purchase warrants expiring in May 2025 have been exercised to date, for proceeds totalling $990,910.06. The Company now has 205,797,884 shares outstanding, and its treasury totals approximately $3.9 million, which includes the recent grant from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abcourt Closes $4.6 M Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Abcourt Mines Inc. (" Abcourt " or the " Corporation ") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to announce that it has closed an additional tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement, for additional gross proceeds of $4,613,004 (the " Private Placement ") from the sale of the following:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Iceni Gold Limited

RC Drilling Delivers High-Grade Gold Intersection at Guyer

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX: ICL) (Iceni or the Company) is pleased to report the latest RC drill results from the Guyer Prospect, which is subject to a Farm-in Agreement with Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR). Guyer is within the Company’s flagship 14 Mile Well Gold Project, located between Leonora and Laverton.

Keep reading...Show less
Gareth Soloway, gold, silver and Bitcoin.

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Key Price Level, Silver and Bitcoin Calls

Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at VerifiedInvesting.com, shares his thoughts on gold.

His technical analysis shows the US$3,100 to US$3,140 per ounce area will be important to watch for gold moving forward — in his view, that's when bullish players should start re-entering the space.

Keep reading...Show less
Warren Buffett's face superimposed onto an image of a pile of gold bars.

3 Things Warren Buffett Has Said About Gold

Warren Buffett has a formidable reputation as an investor — with a net worth of US$160 billion in May 2025, he’s among the world’s richest people and a business role model for many.

Buffett, who run his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,NYSE:BRK.B) for over 60 years, made waves when he announced in May 2025 that he would be stepping down as CEO at the end of the year, although he will stay on as chairman.

Buffet is also well known for being uninterested in gold. For those wondering Buffett invests in gold, he has made his stance on the yellow metal abundantly clear over the years, and it’s not positive — put simply, he doesn’t think gold fits in with his strategy of value investing, which involves picking stocks that are trading for less than they are worth.

Given Buffett’s aversion to gold, market watchers were understandably surprised when Berkshire Hathaway invested in Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) in Q2 2020, paying around US$560 million for about 21 million shares of the major gold miner.

What was behind that decision? Many headlines proclaimed that Buffett had changed his mind on gold. But there were plenty of counterpoints — some suggested that it could have been another person at Berkshire that made the trade and not Buffett himself; others pointed out that there’s a difference between investing in gold and investing in a gold-mining company. Still others noted that Berkshire’s stake in Barrick was relatively small compared to its other holdings.

Ultimately, Buffett and Berkshire's position in Barrick turned out to be a short one. Berkshire Hathaway exited only two quarters later, which was just long enough to reap the rewards of gold's big bump from the COVID-19 crisis. Perhaps the Oracle of Omaha was clued in to the precious metal's status as a safe-haven asset in times of economic uncertainty.

Whatever the reason for the moves at Berkshire, it’s interesting to look back at some of the comments Warren Buffett has made about gold. While he hasn’t spent a huge amount of time discussing gold (after all, he doesn’t like it), he’s spoken enough about it that there’s no mistaking his stance. Here’s a look at three quotes that sum up what Warren Buffett thinks about gold.

Keep reading...Show less

Triumph Gold
