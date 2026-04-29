Trifecta Gold Ltd to Present at Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2026 in Frankfurt

Trifecta Gold Ltd to Present at Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2026 in Frankfurt

Trifecta Gold Ltd (TSXV: TG,OTC:TRRFF) (OTCQB: TRRFF) will be participating in Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2026, which will take place on May 15th and 16th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of Trifecta Gold Ltd management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at:
https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-4/

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is updated regularly with attending companies, keynote speakers, schedule, and other important details. www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About Trifecta Gold Ltd

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon. Trifecta has secured an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton, Rye and 9 other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt where over 20 million ounces of gold have been discovered since May 2020. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. Trifecta's Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, held in Frankfurt, one of Europe's leading financial centers. The two-day event brings together up to 40 mining companies across various commodities and stages alongside internationally renowned keynote speakers, investors, analysts, and industry experts for presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, Deutsche Goldmesse provides a platform for mining companies to connect with European institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, retail investors, newsletter writers, and other key participants in the global resource sector.

For further information:
Trifecta Gold Ltd
Richard Drechsler
President and CEO
6046872522
rdrechsler@trifectagold.com 
www.trifectagold.com

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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