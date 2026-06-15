Trifecta Gold Announces Private Placements

Trifecta Gold Announces Private Placements

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSX-V:TG)(OTCQB:TRRFF) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") announces Private Placements to consist of the sale of up to 4,000,000 Flow-through shares at a price of $0.20 per Flow-through share, and up to 3,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.17 per share.

Insiders may participate in the Private Placements including subscriptions from related parties of the Company as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The participation of Insiders in the Private Placements is exempt from formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to exemptions contained in sections 5.5(c) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

The Private Placements are subject to all necessary regulatory approvals, including acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued under the Private Placements will be subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Private Placements. Finder's fees will be paid in connection with a portion of the Private Placements. The proceeds from these Private Placements will be used to fund exploration activities and for working capital purposes.

Tombstone Gold Belt

Extending more than 1000 km from the Fairbanks district in Alaska eastward across the entire width of Yukon, the Tombstone Gold Belt hosts many large Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS) mines such as Fort Knox in Alaska (>10 million oz), Eagle and Olive in Yukon (>4 million oz) and the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine, also in Yukon. Since May 2020 over 20 million additional ounces of gold have been discovered in the Yukon portion of the belt, including Snowline Gold's Tier 1 Valley discovery, Sitka Gold's RC deposit, Banyan Gold's AurMac deposits and Victoria Gold's Raven deposit.

Tombstone Gold Belt systems are characterized by sheeted, auriferous quartz veins forming in the carapace zones of Cretaceous-age plutons. They have a characteristic geochemical signature with a gold-bismuth-tellurium±tungsten core within a broader gold-arsenic halo. The deposits are found within and surrounding the reduced intrusions and typically exhibit a geophysical signature comprising a magnetic low (ie. reduced) coinciding with a conductivity low. Veining in RIRGS is typically zoned with a core of sheeted veins surrounded by more discrete gold-arsenic veins and more distal silver-lead-zinc veins.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in mining friendly jurisdictions. Trifecta has secured an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton, Rye and 9 other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt where over 20 million ounces of gold have been discovered since May 2020. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. Trifecta's Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Richard Drechsler"

President and CEO

For further information concerning Trifecta or its various exploration projects please visit www.trifectagold.com or contact:

Corporate Information
Trifecta Gold Ltd.
Richard Drechsler
President and CEO
Tel: (604) 687-2522

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regardingfuture events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, andactual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of theTSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Trifecta Gold Ltd.



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