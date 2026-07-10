BTV Spotlights: NevGold, Calian Group, Talisker Resources, Dakota Gold, Oreterra Metals, Titan Mining, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Osisko Development

BTV Spotlights: NevGold, Calian Group, Talisker Resources, Dakota Gold, Oreterra Metals, Titan Mining, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Osisko Development

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Saturday, July 11 at 5:00 PM EST and via the links below

Tune into BTV-Business Television and Discover Investment Opportunities featuring these standout companies:

NevGold Corp. (TSXV: NAU) (OTCQX: NAUFF) - A strategic U.S. antimony opportunity is beginning to emerge in Nevada. NevGold is advancing its past-producing Limousine Butte project with near-surface antimony potential tied to historical gold operations, positioning the company to benefit from the growing push for domestic critical mineral supply chains while maintaining exposure to gold exploration and development.

Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) - Canada's growing focus on defense and domestic procurement is creating new opportunities across military, cyber, health, and space technologies. With long-standing relationships across Canadian and NATO markets, Calian Group is expanding its presence through integrated defense solutions, international growth, and strategic acquisitions that support long-term contract visibility.

Talisker Resources Ltd. (TSX: TSK) (OTCQB: TSKFF) - The transition from explorer to producer is a milestone few junior mining companies achieve. After recording its first gold sales, Talisker Resources is advancing a district-scale growth strategy in British Columbia, combining ongoing production, resource expansion, and future development plans. The company is positioning itself to capitalize on the long-term potential of one of Canada's historic gold-producing regions.

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) - Historic U.S. mining districts are drawing renewed attention as domestic resource development gains strategic importance. In South Dakota's Homestake District, ongoing engineering work and exploration are helping outline a potential future gold producer. Backed by defined resources and a planned pre-feasibility study, Dakota Gold is progressing toward key development milestones while evaluating district-scale growth opportunities.

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCID: OTMCF) - Demand for copper continues to grow alongside global electrification trends, while early-stage discovery opportunities remain a key focus for investors. In British Columbia's Golden Triangle, Oreterra Metals is launching the first drill program on a newly identified copper-gold target that has never previously been tested. The program marks an important step in evaluating the scale and potential of a prospective porphyry system.

Titan Mining Corporation (TSX: TI) (NYSE American: TII) - A domestic critical minerals strategy is beginning to take shape. Titan Mining is expanding beyond zinc production through U.S.-based graphite processing and future germanium recovery potential tied to its New York operations, positioning the company within the growing push for secure North American supply chains.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) - As interest in sustainable agriculture and domestic fertilizer supply continues to grow, phosphate resources in stable jurisdictions are drawing renewed attention. Nevada Organic Phosphate is advancing a phosphate project with applications in organic farming, supported by ongoing drilling programs designed to define the scale of the deposit and support future development planning.

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE: ODV) (TSXV: ODV) - A fully permitted, fully financed gold development project is quickly advancing through pre-construction and toward full construction, while exploration continues to unlock district-scale potential in British Columbia. Active ongoing underground development, exploration drilling, and a fully-financed pathway are supporting the advancement of a large-scale gold project. With production slated for in 2028/2029, Osisko Development continues to advance key milestones while evaluating significant district-scale growth potential.

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https://www.b-tv.com/post/btv-spotlights-nevgold-calian-group-talisker-resources-dakota-gold-oreterra-metals-titan-mining-nevada-organic-phosphate-osisko-development-fox19

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304812

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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