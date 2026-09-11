Prismo Metals Announces Listing of Blade Resources on the CSE Prismo Metals Owns 6,755,000 Shares of Blade Resources

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, September 11th, 2026 TheNewswire Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTC: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that Blade Resources Inc. ("Blade Resources") has received final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") to list its common shares (the "Blade Shares") on the CSE (the "Listing"). In support of the Listing, Blade Resources prepared a listing statement, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ under the Blade Resources issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Blade Shares are expected to commence trading on the CSE at market open on or about September 14, 2026, under the symbol "AZCU" and the CUSIPISIN: 092660109 CA0926601091. Prismo Metals owns 6,755,000 Blade Shares.
The Blade Shares owned by Prismo were acquired in February 2026 as part of a transaction (the "Transaction") in which Prismo assigned all of its rights, interests and obligations in the Hot Breccia copper project, located in the heart of the Arizona copper belt to Blade Resources. As a result of the Transaction, Prismo holds approximately 24% of Blade's issued and outstanding shares and is Blade's largest single shareholder (see additional early warning filed on www.sedarplus.ca)
Alain Lambert, CEO of Prismo, commented: "In our opinion, the Silver King and Hot Breccia projects are some of the most compelling copper exploration opportunities in North America. With the listing of Blade Resources, our shareholders are now exposed to the upside of two significant copper exploration plays in Arizona." He added: "We optioned Hot Breccia in January 2023 and advanced the project to a fully permitted, drill ready stage. The principals and financial backers of Blade have a long history and strong track record in raising significant capital for exploration programs of the scale required at Hot Breccia. We look forward to Hot Breccia being drilled before the end of this year."
Additional Prismo Rights under the Transaction
Under the terms of the Transaction:
-
Prismo has the right to nominate one representative to Blade's board of directors. The Company has not yet determined its initial nominee.
-
Blade has granted Prismo participation rights in future equity offerings, allowing Prismo to subscribe for shares on substantially the same terms as other investors in order to maintain its undiluted ownership percentage in Blade.
About the Hot Breccia Project
The Hot Breccia project lies at the heart of the Arizona Copper Belt, which hosts several globally significant porphyry copper deposits. Examples of these significant deposits are Freeport McMoRan's Miami-Inspiration mining complex, BHP's San Manuel mine, Rio Tinto and BHP's Resolution deposit and others (see Figure 1).
Figure 1. Location of the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt.
Further Update
The Company has also granted two consultants of the Company an aggregate of 350,000 stock options exercisable at a price of $0.06 having a three-year term. The options will vest 25% on the date of grant, 37.5% after three months and 37.5% after six months.
Prismo also announces that it intends to proceed with the two previously announced two debt settlement agreements (the "Settlement Agreements") with two creditors of the Company directly involved in the Silver King drill campaign (the "Creditors") pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue to the Creditors, and the Creditors agreed to accept, an aggregate of 1,555,475 shares of the Company at a deemed issue price of $0.06 per share (each, a "Share") in full and final settlement of a portion of their service fees in the aggregate amount of CA $93,328.49 (the "Debt Settlement"). The Company has also entered into two additional Settlement Agreements pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue to the Creditors, and the Creditors agreed to accept, an aggregate of 1,250,000 shares of the Company at a deemed issue price of $0.05 per Share in full and final settlement of the aggregate amount of CA $62,500. As part of these additional Settlement Agreements, the Company will also issue 375,000 warrants that will entitle the holder to purchase one Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issue at an exercise price of $0.10.
All securities issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
About Prismo Metals Inc.
Prismo (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF, OTC: PMOMF) is a mining exploration company focused on advancing its Silver King and Ripsey Gold projects in Arizona and its Palos Verdes silver project in Mexico.
About Blade Resources Inc.
Blade Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the development of the Hot Breccia project, an emerging copper-gold porphyry located near Hayden Arizona, USA. Hot Breccia's 227 unpatented mining claims lay in the heart of the Arizona porphyry copper province, within sight of the Hayden Copper Smelter (Asarco) and Freeport's Christmas Mine. Historic exploration on the property conducted by Bear Creek Mining (then a Kennecott subsidiary), in a venture with Conoco Inc., from 1972 through 1981 discovered substantial porphyry copper skarn mineralization in multiple drill holes and confirmed the presence of a large, mineralized Laramide age porphyry; with the grade and tonnage yet to be determined.
For more information please contact:
Mike Blady, Chief Executive Officer
Blade Resources Inc.
604.720.3474
Prismo Metals Inc.
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6
Phone: (416) 361-0737
Contact:
Alain Lambert, Chief Executive Officer alambert [at] cpvcgroup [dot] ca
Please follow @PrismoMetals on , , , Instagram, and
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the potential upside of the transaction with Blade, the future development of the Hot Breccia project and Blade's ability of Blade to successfully implement its strategic and business objectives, including potentially attracting majors or strategic buyers; and the ability of Prismo to fund its exploration activities on its other projects.
These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays incurred by Blade in obtaining or failure to obtain appropriate funding to finance the exploration program at Hot Breccia; delays incurred by the Company in obtaining or failure to obtain appropriate funding to finance exploration programs for its other projects; the risk that mineralization will not be as anticipated at the Hot Breccia project or at the Company's other projects; metal prices; market uncertainty; and other risks and uncertainties application to exploration activities and the Company's business as set forth in the Company's disclosure documents available for viewing under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.