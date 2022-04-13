Trevali Mining Corporation is pleased to announce that the operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 will be released on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 before the Toronto Stock Exchange market open. Q1-2022 Financial and Operational Results Conference Call and Webcast The Company will host a conference call and webcast presentation at 1:00PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 to review ...

TV:CA,TREVF