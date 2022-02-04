Zinc Investing News
Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (BVL: TV) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) announces that the Perkoa Mine, which is located approximately 120 kilometers west of Burkina Faso's capital city of Ouagadougou continues to operate unaffected by the ongoing political situation. Supply chains have not been affected to date and our workforce remains safe.

We continue to monitor the developments and will provide further updates as and when appropriate.

ABOUT TREVALI

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso , the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia , and the wholly-owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada . In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada . Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia , as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada . The company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation and optimization of properties within its portfolio, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Trevali's vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. Integrating responsible practices into its management systems, standards, and decision-making processes is essential to ensuring everyone and every community's long-term sustainability.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Trevali to Release Third Quarter Results on November 5, 2019

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV, OTCQX:TREVF, Frankfurt:4TI) announces that the operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, will be released on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after the Toronto Stock Exchange market close.

Q3-2019 Results Conference Call

FWB:4TI

Trevali Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV; OTCQX:TREVF, Frankfurt:4TI) today announced that, in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) to purchase up to 40,000,000 of its common shares (“Common Shares”), it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (“ASPP”) with its designated broker. The ASPP is intended to allow for the purchase of Common Shares under the NCIB at times when Trevali would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods.

Pursuant to the ASPP, before entering into a blackout period, the Company may, but is not required to, instruct the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the designated broker at its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by Trevali in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and implemented as of September 20, 2019, and will terminate on the earliest of the date on which: (i) the purchase limit under the NCIB has been reached; (ii) the NCIB expires; and (iii) the Company terminates the ASPP in accordance with its terms.

OTCQX:TREVF

Trevali announces Annual General Meeting results

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV; OTCQX:TREVF, Frankfurt:4TI) announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on July 31, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting as follows:

Zinc Investing

Trevali to Release Second Quarter Results on July 31, 2019

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV) announces that the operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, will be released on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after the Toronto Stock Exchange market close.

The Company will host a conference call and presentation webcast at 11:00AM Eastern Time on Thursday, August 1, 2019 to review the operating and financial results. Participants are advised to dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call. A presentation will be made available on the Company’s website prior to the conference call.

Zinc Investing

Trevali Releases its Inaugural Sustainability Report

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL: TV) announced today that it has issued its inaugural Sustainability Report, which is available at www.trevali.com.

“This report is our first step towards becoming more transparent in how we manage the elements of sustainability,” said Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO. “We will keep improving the quality of our data and management practices and build on the good progress we have made so far. The future of mining requires meeting higher sustainability standards and is an essential part of Trevali’s objective to become an industry leader in sustainability and one of the best underground mining companies in the world.”

Metallum Resources Renews Exploration Permit on Superior Lake Project

Metallum Resources Renews Exploration Permit on Superior Lake Project

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - January 27, 2022 - Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) ("Metallum" or the Company") is pleased to report that it has successfully renewed its existing exploration permit for a further 3 years on the Company's flagship Superior Lake Zinc and Copper Project, located 150km east of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Metallum Resources to Present at the Sequire Metals & Mining Conference on January 27, 2022

Metallum Resources to Present at the Sequire Metals & Mining Conference on January 27, 2022

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

January 26, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia - Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) ("Metallum" or the Company") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Metals & Mining Conference on Thursday, January 27th, at 10:30 AM EST (Track 4).  Kerem Usenmez, President and CEO of Metallum Resources, will be giving the presentation and taking 1x1 meetings.

Trevali Monitoring Ongoing Political Situation in Burkina Faso

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (BVL:TV) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) takes note of the ongoing political situation in Burkina Faso . We are continually monitoring the developments to determine the extent, if any, to which operations at Perkoa may be impacted and will provide updates as and when appropriate.

Trevali Announces Preliminary Q4-2021 Production Results and Provides 2022 Production and Cost Guidance

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) is pleased to release preliminary fourth quarter ("Q4") and full year production results for 2021 and provides 2022 operating, capital and exploration expenditure guidance. All financial figures are in U.S. dollars and are unaudited.

Trevali Provides Financing Update for the Rosh Pinah Expansion "RP2.0" Project and Commences Early Works Program

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) is pleased to provide an update for the financing of the Rosh Pinah Expansion project (" RP2.0 "). The results of the Feasibility Study were released on August 17, 2021 and are available on Trevali's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Trevali is currently working toward securing project financing for the RP2.0 expansion project and refinancing both the existing Corporate Revolving Credit Facility and Glencore Facility, maturing in September 2022 . In parallel, an early works program has commenced for RP2.0 .

Zinc Outlook 2022: Analysts Expect Small Refined Deficit

Zinc Outlook 2022: Analysts Expect Small Refined Deficit

Click here to read the previous zinc outlook.

After an uncertain 2020, zinc rose steadily in 2021, hitting a 14 year high in the second half of the year.

The power crisis and increasing demand for the base metal as strict COVID-19-related lockdown restrictions were lifted supported prices for zinc during the 12 month period.

As the new year begins, the Investing News Network (INN) caught up with analysts to find out what’s ahead for zinc supply, demand and prices. Read on to learn what they had to say.

