Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares

August 13, 2026

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 13 August 2026 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of Purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid Lowest price paid Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue Currency
13/08/2026 540,688 £ 33.1200 £ 32.5350 £ 32.7611 LSE GBP
13/08/2026 201,021 £ 33.1150 £ 32.5350 £ 32.7678 Chi-X (CXE) GBP
13/08/2026 89,522 £ 33.1000 £ 32.5350 £ 32.7682 BATS (BXE) GBP
13/08/2026 598,545 € 38.8750 € 38.2050 € 38.4887 XAMS EUR
13/08/2026 170,800 € 38.8700 € 38.2050 € 38.4665 CBOE DXE EUR
13/08/2026 17,401 € 38.8700 € 38.2300 € 38.4984 TQEX EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 30 July 2026.

In respect of this programme, Goldman Sachs International will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 30 July 2026 up to and including 23 October 2026.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020)  through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation") and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries:

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.Shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html


 

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