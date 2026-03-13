Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares      

13 March 2026

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company') announces that on 13 March 2026 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of Purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid

 		 Lowest price paid

 		 Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue Currency
13/03/2026 86,473 33.6950 33.3550 33.5781 LSE GBP
13/03/2026 44,876 33.7000 33.3500 33.5758 Chi-X (CXE)

 GBP
13/03/2026 15,152 33.6900 33.3950 33.5720 BATS (BXE)

 GBP
13/03/2026 111,800 39.0000 38.6150 38.8639 XAMS EUR
13/03/2026 55,155 39.0000 38.6550 38.8655 CBOE DXE EUR
13/03/2026 13,227 38.9700 38.6600 38.8644 TQEX EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 05 February 2026.

In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 05 February 2026 up to and including 01 May 2026.  

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with  Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation") and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.  

Enquiries

Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.Shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html

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