Trailbreaker Resources Mobilizes for Maiden Drill Program at Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized for the maiden diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Eakin Creek gold property in south-central British Columbia (BC).

Drilling is planned to commence on May 24 th , 2023 and will consist of up to 2000 metres of diamond drilling. The program has been designed to test coincident induced polarization (IP) and geochemical anomalies outlined during the 2022 exploration program (see September 14, 2022 news release ), as well as the numerous surficial gold showings found within these anomalies.

Daithi Mac Gearailt, CEO of Trailbreaker, commented: "This is an exciting program, not just for Trailbreaker shareholders, but for the area in general. This is a highly underexplored part of British Columbia that has great geology and serious potential for a new big discovery. I know our neighbours are watching us closely and wishing us luck in the drill bit."

The Eakin Creek property is located 100 kilometres north of Kamloops, BC and can be accessed via Highway #24 and by well-maintained forest service roads (see Location map ). The claims cover 1,610 hectares of prospective ground that drains into placer gold-bearing Eakin Creek.

The target was initially acquired due to: the historic ‘G Occurrence' found on the highway in one of the few exposed outcroppings on the property, a field of gold-bearing boulder samples (inferred to be local), and a grouping of some of the highest gold-in-till values from regional till sampling in BC.

During 2022, Trailbreaker performed a 10.75 line-kilometre IP survey, a 302-sample Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) soil survey, and prospecting. A 1,000 x 600-metre area was defined as having an Au-Ag-Cu-Sb (gold-silver-copper-antimony) soil anomaly coincident with an IP geophysical anomaly. Also, widespread gold mineralization in bedrock and float samples was identified. The 2023 drill program has been designed to thoroughly test this area.

For more details and maps on Eakin Creek see the dedicated section on Trailbreaker's website .

Message from the President

"This isn't the first maiden drill program the Trailbreaker team has conducted, nor will it be the last. The Eakin Creek story exemplifies our model as a project generator and developer. We have done our due diligence to de-risk the project and show the area has real potential to host a sizable gold deposit. We also have a pile of other exciting developments in the works, so stay tuned. It's going to be a very busy year for Trailbreaker!"

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer

OTHER

For new information about the Company's projects, please visit Trailbreaker's website at TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker's tweets at Twitter.com/TrailbreakerLtd , use the ‘Contact' section of our website, or contact us at (604) 681-1820 or at info@trailbreakerresources.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; expectations regarding future exploration and drilling programs and receipt of related permitting. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Trailbreaker has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Trailbreaker and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, Trailbreaker has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Trailbreaker does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

