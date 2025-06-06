Trailbreaker Resources Announces Exchange Approval Of COHO Property Option

Trailbreaker Resources Announces Exchange Approval Of COHO Property Option

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture stock exchange (the “Exchange”) has approved the option agreement for Trailbreaker to acquire a 100% interest in the Coho property, central British Columbia (BC).

The 8,000-hectare Coho property covers a copper-gold (Cu-Au) porphyry target located 90 km north of Fort St. James, BC, and 30 km west of the Mount Milligan mine. Historically named the Chuchi South property, Trailbreaker renamed the project as the Coho property when the Company announced the acquisition on May 26, 2025 (see news release).

Terms of the Option Agreement

On May 15th, 2025, Trailbreaker signed an option agreement (the “Agreement”) with Ron Bilquist (“Bilquist”) of Gabriola, BC. Subject to the approval of the Exchange, Trailbreaker has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Coho property if the following terms are met:

(a) pay to Bilquist an aggregate $380,000 as follows:

(i) $20,000 on execution of this Agreement;

(ii) an additional $25,000 on or before May 20, 2026;

(iii) an additional $35,000 on or before May 20, 2027;

(iv) an additional $50,000 on or before May 20, 2028;

(v) an additional $50,000 on or before May 20, 2029;

(vi) an additional $200,000 on or before May 20, 2030; and

(b) issue and deliver to Bilquist an aggregate 700,000 Trailbreaker common shares (“Shares”) as follows:

(i) 50,000 Shares within 10 days of the date of Regulatory Approval;

(ii) an additional 100,000 Shares on or before May 20, 2026;

(iii) an additional 150,000 Shares on or before May 20, 2027;

(iv) an additional 200,000 Shares on or before May 20, 2028;

(v) an additional 200,000 Shares on or before May 20, 2029; and

(c) complete Expenditures on the Property of $200,000 as follows:

(i) $200,000 of Expenditures on or before May 20, 2027; and

(ii) Expenditures (including the Expenditures referred to in (i) above) of $1 million or

1,500 metres of diamond drilling within 3 years of receiving a drill permit

Upon completion of the Agreement, Trailbreaker will obtain a 100% interest in the property and Bilquist will retain a total 2.0% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty, which may be brought down to 0.5% through a cash payment of $1,500,000 to Bilquist.

Upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, Trailbreaker shall pay to Bilquist $1,500,000.

Commencing on May 20, 2032, Trailbreaker shall pay to Bilquist annually $30,000 as an advance payment against the royalty, such payments to be credited against the royalty once the property goes into commercial production.

For more information about the Coho property see the May 26, 2025 news release or the Coho section on Trailbreaker’s webpage:

About Trailbreaker Resources

Trailbreaker Resources is a mining exploration company focused primarily on mining-friendly British Columbia and Yukon Territory, Canada. Trailbreaker is committed to continuous exploration and research, allowing maintenance of a portfolio of quality mineral properties which in turn provides value for shareholders. The company has an experienced management team with a proven track record as explorers and developers throughout the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alaska and Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Daithi Mac Gearailt

President and Chief Executive Officer

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Other

For new information about the Company’s projects, please visit Trailbreaker’s website at TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker’s tweets at Twitter.com/TrailbreakerLtd, use the ‘Contact’ section of our website, or contact us at (604) 681-1820 or at info@trailbreakerresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; expectations regarding future exploration and drilling programs and receipt of related permitting. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Trailbreaker has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Trailbreaker and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, Trailbreaker has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Trailbreaker does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


Source



gold investingbase metals investingtbk:catsxv:tbk
TBK:CA
The Conversation (0)
Trailbreaker Resources Receives Exploration Permit for Swan Target at Atsutla Gold Project

Trailbreaker Resources Receives Exploration Permit for Swan Target at Atsutla Gold Project

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has received a multi-year area-based exploration permit for the Swan target at the Atsutla Gold Project in northern British Columbia (BC). The permit will allow Trailbreaker to conduct advanced exploration at the Swan target, including geophysical surveying and future diamond drilling, in order to better define the mineralization system.

Trailbreaker is currently planning its 2024 exploration activities for Swan, including an induced polarization (IP) survey covering a strong multi element geochemical anomaly coincident with argillic alteration. The survey is designed to identify any chargeability and resistivity features potentially associated with mineralized alteration zones. As porphyry deposits often form in clusters, additional surface exploration will be conducted concurrently with the IP program to continue exploring for new mineralized targets at the Atsutla Gold Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Reports Rock Samples Up to 42.1 g/t Au and 1.93% Cu and Expands Geochemical Trend to 3-Km at Castle Rock Property

Trailbreaker Resources Reports Rock Samples Up to 42.1 g/t Au and 1.93% Cu and Expands Geochemical Trend to 3-Km at Castle Rock Property

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to report geochemical results from the 2023 surficial exploration program at their Castle Rock property on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia (BC).

Highlights from the surficial exploration program include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update on Company Activities

Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update on Company Activities

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a company update on exploration activities during the 2023 field season, and on our continued efforts to build shareholder value.

2023 was an active year for Trailbreaker, with work conducted across a wide array of our projects. Work included the filing of an NI 43-101 technical report on the Atsutla project, optioning out of a portion of the Eagle Lake property, drill testing on the Eakin Creek project, conducting surface exploration at the Golden Sable and Castle Rock projects, and conducting a site visit at the Sheldon project. As well, the technical team was bolstered by the appointment of a new position of Vice President of Exploration. Work towards permitting of projects in order to conduct drill testing is ongoing. As well, the technical team is actively engaged in conducting project generation to bring new highly prospective properties into the Trailbreaker portfolio. Trailbreaker intends to carry the momentum from this year's activities into 2024, and to continue to build on the 2023 exploration successes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Completes Exploration Program at Castle Rock Property, Northern Vancouver Island

Trailbreaker Resources Completes Exploration Program at Castle Rock Property, Northern Vancouver Island

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a surficial exploration program at its Castle Rock property on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia (BC).

The program consisted of the collection of 497 soil samples, 50 prospecting grab samples, and geological mapping. It was primarily designed to follow up on the channel sample and associated 400 m x 50 m gold-in-soil anomaly defined as the Heart zone in 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Extends Surficial Gold Signature at Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Extends Surficial Gold Signature at Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from its 2023 surficial exploration program at the Golden Sable property in south-central British Columbia (BC). Efforts were focused on investigating a historic 3-kilometre-long gold-in-soil anomaly. The program was successful in extending the anomaly a further 1 kilometre to the southeast, where it remains open.

Daithi Mac Gearailt, CEO of Trailbreaker, commented: "This was an excellent first-pass evaluation of a property with known gold mineralization. There is a very significant gold-in-soil trend here, with historic drilling to verify the presence of gold mineralization in bedrock."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
​​Magmatic Closing In on Potential New Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at Calais

​​Magmatic Closing In on Potential New Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at Calais

Myall FJVA Project (Farm-in and Joint Venture with Fortescue)

Magmatic Resources Limited (‘Magmatic’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update on ongoing activities at our Myall Project with FMG Resources Pty Ltd (‘Fortescue’), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG) near Narromine in New South Wales.

Keep reading...Show less
Stack of shiny gold bars with embossed details.

Metals Focus: Gold to Average US$3,210 in 2025 as Central Banks Buy and Trade Tensions Grow

Leading gold analysis firm Metals Focus published its annual flagship Gold Focus report on Thursday (June 5).

The report outlines the key trends influencing the gold market and price over the past year, noting that the metal experienced a remarkable run in 2024, driven by improving investor sentiment toward the yellow metal.

Throughout the year, the gold price surged at a blistering pace, starting 2024 at around the US$1,980 per ounce mark and reaching a peak of US$2,790 at the end of October. Since then, gold has continued to climb, setting repeated record highs since the start of 2025 — the most recent occurred on May 6, when gold reached US$3,437.

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Gold Limited

Signing of Binding Share Purchase Agreement Tabakorole and Yanfolila, Mali

Marvel Gold Limited (ASX: MVL) (Marvel or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Share Purchase Agreement (Agreement) with Anchises Capital LLC (Anchises) to sell its interests in the Tabakorole and Yanfolila Gold Projects in Mali via the sale of the issued capital of Marvel’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Marvel Gold Australia Pty Ltd, Sola Mining SARL and Yanfo SARL (Subsidiaries) that hold Marvel’s interests in the Tabakorole and Yanfolila Gold Projects (Transaction).

Keep reading...Show less
Asra Minerals Limited

Asra Strengthens Leadership & Technical Team to Drive Leonora Gold Strategy

Asra Minerals Limited (ASX: ASR; “Asra” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce key updates to its leadership and technical team. Effectively immediately, Mr Paul Stephen has been appointed Managing Director, and Mr Ziggy Lubieniecki has been engaged as a Geological Consultant to assist Asra Minerals’ exploration programs.

Keep reading...Show less
Harvest Gold President and CEO Rick Mark.

Harvest Gold CEO Outlines Strategic Play in Québec’s Gold-rich Abitibi Region

Harvest Gold (TSXV:HVG) President and CEO Rick Mark believes the company has a strong position in Québec's Abitibi greenstone belt, emphasizing the highly prospective Urban-Barry belt, "a very well-known mine-producing belt."

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Mark also honed in on Québec's supportive mining environment and accessible properties, which keep exploration costs "relatively very inexpensive."

“The exciting thing about the Urban-Barry belt is it contains a (gold) deposit called Windfall, which Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) just bought from Osisko Mining,” Mark noted. “Now, the interesting thing about that as well is that the belt itself is basically owned by Gold Fields, except for the three large properties that Harvest Gold has in the belt.”

Keep reading...Show less
NevGold Adds More Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 7.04 g/t AuEq Over 15.2 Meters Within 4.14 g/t AuEq Over 29.0 Meters , and Expands Gold-Antimony Mineralization Over 400 Meters Along Strike at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

NevGold Adds More Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 7.04 g/t AuEq Over 15.2 Meters Within 4.14 g/t AuEq Over 29.0 Meters , and Expands Gold-Antimony Mineralization Over 400 Meters Along Strike at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce that it has discovered further significant oxide gold-antimony ("Antimony", "Sb") drill results at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. The Company continues to unlock the substantial gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development in Nevada, one of the world's prolific mining jurisdictions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Hempalta Provides Strategic Update Regarding Equipment Sale and FCC Agreement

US Capital Global Facilitates $50MM Financing to Accelerate Charbone Hydrogen's North American Expansion

​​Magmatic Closing In on Potential New Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at Calais

Visible Copper Intersected in Maiden Drilling at Pearl

Related News

Tech Investing

Hempalta Provides Strategic Update Regarding Equipment Sale and FCC Agreement

resource investing

Ford Government Pushes Bill 5 Through Legislature, Sparking First Nations Outcry

Oil and Gas Investing

US Capital Global Facilitates $50MM Financing to Accelerate Charbone Hydrogen's North American Expansion

Base Metals Investing

Visible Copper Intersected in Maiden Drilling at Pearl

Precious Metals Investing

In-fill RC Drilling at Kamperman Confirms High-Grade Gold

Uranium Investing

Argentina’s Strategic Advantage as a New Frontier for Uranium Exploration

Silver Investing

Silver Price Surges to US$36, Marking 13 Year High

×