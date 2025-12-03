The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
December 03, 2025
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Trading Halt
Sign up to get your FREE
Locksley Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
29 September
Locksley Resources
High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play Keep Reading...
01 December
Locksley Resources Limited to Establish ADR Program with BNY Mellon
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced that it has been progressing a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") program with The Bank of New York Mellon ("BNY"), the global leader in depositary receipt services. The Company has been advised that the ADR program will be available on or after 3rd of December... Keep Reading...
27 November
Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Drill Program Operations Commence at El CampoDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
26 November
Locksley Resources Limited Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) provided a significant operational update for its Mojave Project in California, confirming that the project has now transitioned into the drilling program phase. HIGHLIGHTS - Activities have commenced for Locksley's maiden drilling campaign at the El Campo Rare Earths Prospect, marking... Keep Reading...
24 November
Locksley Strengthens U.S. Defense Supply Chain Strategy with Appointment of Lockhead Martin Materials Leader to Advisory Board
Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF) announced the company has appointed Stacy Newstead to its advisory board as Strategic Advisor-Materials Strategy. Ms. Newstead brings more than 20 years of experience across U.S. government, defense and industrial sectors. She currently serves as Materials Strategy and Risk Manager at Lockheed Martin, where she leads initiatives to... Keep Reading...
23 November
Locksley Resources Limited Strengthens US Defence Supply Chain Strategy with New Appointment
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced the appointment of Ms. Stacy Newstead to its Advisory Board as Strategic Advisor - Materials Strategy. Stacy Newstead brings U.S. defense materials expertise to advance Locksley's critical mineral and commercialisation initiatives. HIGHLIGHTS - Stacy Newstead appointed as a... Keep Reading...
35m
Pacgold Completes White Dam Gold Project Acquisition
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Pacgold Completes White Dam Gold Project AcquisitionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
4h
UPDATE -- The Efficiency Gap: Five Assets Where Price Has Yet To Reflect Reality
USANewsGroup .com Market Intelligence Brief Efficient Market Theory often fails in the small-cap sector. In this space, price discovery is slow. It lags behind the news. This creates a "valuation disconnect" where a company's fundamental reality has shifted but the ticker remains anchored to an... Keep Reading...
9h
LAURION Reports Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, Including 15.35 g/t Au over 0.50 m , 7.30 g/t Au over 0.50 m , and a Broad 3.0 m Interval of 1.09 g/t Au
(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - December 3, 2025 Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME | OTC: LMEFF | FSE: 5YD) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce assay results from four diamond drill holes ( LME25-067 to LME25-070 ) completed as part of the... Keep Reading...
11h
Kingsmen Drills a New Discovery of High Grade Silver and Gold Mineralization (931 g/t Silver Equivalent with 1.28 g/t Gold over 1.60 Meters (156.4-158.0m))
Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG,OTC:KNGRF) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to report first assays from hole LC-25-008 that intersected significant new gold rich silver mineralization. This hole was drilled 160 meters from the previously reported high grade... Keep Reading...
12h
Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-02 and Continues to Confirm (2) Zones of Copper Rich VMS Mineralization at the Wedge Project Drill Program
Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that the 2nd drill hole in its Wedge Western Extension Drill Program (DDH-WD-25-02) has been completed and is in progress on its 3RD hole (DDH-WD-25-02B).DDH WD-25-02... Keep Reading...
02 December
Sarama Partners With InvestorHub to Strengthen Investor Engagement
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company")(TSX-V:SWA)(ASX:SRR) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with InvestorHub and launched a new interactive website, a direct-to-investor engagement platform ("Investor Hub"... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Locksley Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00