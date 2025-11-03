The Conversation (0)
November 03, 2025
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Trading Halt
27 August
AuKing Mining
Advancing the Cloncurry Gold Project in North Queensland with large-scale exploration and near term gold production , while holding interests in copper, uranium and critical metals assets in other regions. Keep Reading...
21 October
Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths Project
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
20 October
Cloncurry Gold Project Acquisition To Close In November
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Gold Project Acquisition To Close In NovemberDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 September
Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric SurveyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 September
AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
