TotalEnergies Completes the Transfer of its 10% Interest in Arctic LNG 2

As mentioned on the occasion of the presentation of the 2 nd Quarter 2026 Results, TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) confirms that the transfer of its 10% interest in Arctic LNG 2 to NordLine (a Novatek subsidiary) has been completed. TotalEnergies is therefore no longer a shareholder in Arctic LNG 2.

As part of the transfer agreement, TotalEnergies retains its rights to be reimbursed by Arctic LNG 2 for its share of the loans provided by the shareholders to the project, for an amount of around US$ 1.3 billion. Such reimbursement might be implemented in the future subject to applicable sanctions.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to providing as many people as possible with energy that is more affordable, more available and more sustainable. Present in around 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainable development at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TotalEnergies Contacts
Media Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

TotalEnergiesTTENYSE:TTEoil and gas investing
TTE
The Conversation (0)
LaFleur Expands Swanson Gold Deposit System, Confirming Strong Continuity with 2.95 g/t Au over 80.00 metres and 2.37 g/t Au over 88.05 metres

LaFleur Expands Swanson Gold Deposit System, Confirming Strong Continuity with 2.95 g/t Au over 80.00 metres and 2.37 g/t Au over 88.05 metres

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR, OTCQB: LFLRF, FSE: 3WK0) (“LaFleur Minerals” or the “Company”) is pleased to report results from its ongoing drilling program at the Swanson Gold Project, highlighting strong continuity of gold mineralization with significant widths and grades. The program... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Kinetiko Energy (ASX:KKO)

Kinetiko Energy

Keep Reading...
Large pipeline with text overlay: "Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Red Sky Energy Up 50 Percent on Well Progress

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks on the ASX.Companies focused on oil and gas, gold, lithium and more landed in the top five this week.Read on to discover this week's top gaining Australian mining stocks on the ASX and what drove their... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Drills Initial Program at Andong Bor Copper-Gold Target, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Drills Initial Program at Andong Bor Copper-Gold Target, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - August 19, 2026 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF OTCQB: ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces that a total of 2,800 meters of diamond drilling was planned for the Andong Bor copper-gold target in Cambodia and the first 1099... Keep Reading...
Kinetiko Energy (ASX:KKO)

Kinetiko Secures Co-operation Agreement With Mulilo for A$1.26 Million in Non-Dilutive Funding

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO and OTCQB:KKOBF) (Kinetiko or the Company) is focused on commercialising its 100% owned shallow conventional gas projects in South Africa. Kinetiko advises that its wholly owned South African subsidiary Afro Energy (Pty) Ltd (Afro Energy), the holder of ER270, has... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Announces $3,500,000 Financing

Angkor Resources Announces $3,500,000 Financing

(TheNewswire) Grande Prairie, Alberta TheNewswire - August 17 2026 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. ("Angkor") (TSXV:ANK,OTC:ANKOF) (OTC:ANKOF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Term Sheet with institutional investor Sorbie Bornholm LP ("Sorbie") to secure approximately $3.5M... Keep Reading...
Oil barrels with rising financial graphs and arrow, indicating increased oil prices.

IEF: Global Oil Demand Forecast Shows 2.2 Million Barrel Gap in 2026

A 2.2 million barrel per day gap has opened between major energy forecasting agencies in their assessments of 2026 global oil demand growth, according to a comparative analysis published by the International Energy Forum (IEF).The IEF summary, which compiles projections from the Organization of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Silverco Mining Announces Filing of Q2 2026 Financial Statements and MD&A and Provides Corporate Update

Silver Hammer and Stroud Resources Announce up to C$10 Million Brokered Financing in Connection with Silver Frontier Transaction

Torrent Capital Provides Preliminary July Portfolio and Net Asset Value Update

Homeland Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Announces Filing of Q2 2026 Financial Statements and MD&A and Provides Corporate Update

rare earth investing

As Washington Bets Billions on Mining, Scrutiny Grows Over Trump Family Ties

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer and Stroud Resources Announce up to C$10 Million Brokered Financing in Connection with Silver Frontier Transaction

copper investing

US Tariff Fears Drive Copper Stockpile Rush

nickel investing

Homeland Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

gold investing

Heritage Confirms High-Grade Gold Mineralization at The Melba Project Returning 15.57g/t Au over 9m from 43m, Including: 28.98g/t Au over 4.80m

base metals investing

Cygnus Metals Limited: CAML H1 Filings