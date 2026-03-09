Torrent Gold Inc. Announces Closing of $480,000 Private Placement Offering

Torrent Gold Inc. Announces Closing of $480,000 Private Placement Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/

Torrent Gold Inc. (CSE: TGLD) (Frankfurt: RV0) ("Torrent" or the "Company") has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), effective March 6, 2026, whereby the Company issued 2,400,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.20 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $480,000. As part of the Private Placement, the Company has fully settled debt owing to certain of its directors and officers who participated in the Private Placement, through the issuance of 550,000 Common Shares. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has determined that it is in the best interests of the Company to settle the outstanding debts by the issuance of Common Shares in order to preserve the Company's cash for working capital. It is expected that the net proceeds from the Private Placement will be primarily used to settle current accounts payable and for general working capital purposes.

The Company paid a cash commission of $6,300 to Haywood Securities Inc. in connection with subscriptions received from subscribers they introduced to the Private Placement. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Richard Cindric, President & Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company, Scott Davis, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and Saf Dhillon and Andy Jagpal, directors of the Company, are "related parties" of the Company pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Take Over Bids and Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and participated in the Private Placement. Accordingly, the Private Placement constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of MI 61-101. Pursuant to the Private Placement, Richard Cindric received an aggregate of 100,000 Common Shares, Scott Davis received an aggregate of 200,000 Common Shares, Saf Dhillon received an aggregate of 250,000 Common Shares, and Andy Jagpal received an aggregate of 100,000 Common Shares. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation requirement under section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and the minority shareholder approval requirement under section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Common Shares to be issued to the related party does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not ﬁle a material change report in respect of the Private Placement on SEDAR+ less than 21 days prior to closing thereof due to the fact that the Company wished to close the Private Placement as soon as practicable to enable it to continue its business pursuits and reduce its liabilities.

About Torrent Gold Inc.

Torrent Gold is a mineral and natural resources exploration company that leverages its years of combined experience in capital markets and mining for acquisition and exploration during the resource commodity cycles.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard Cindric
President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Torrent Gold Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/09/c6105.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Torrent Goldtgld:cccse:tgldprecious metals investing
TGLD:CC
The Conversation (0)
Torrent Gold

Torrent Gold

Drill-Ready Exploration in Nevada

Drill-Ready Exploration in Nevada Keep Reading...
WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDER

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDER

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: WLR) (Frankfurt: 6YL) (the "Company") announces that the Company continues to work diligently toward the completion and filing of the Company's annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended September 30,... Keep Reading...
Heap Leach Re-crush to Commence at White Dam Gold Project

Heap Leach Re-crush to Commence at White Dam Gold Project

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Heap Leach Re-crush to Commence at White Dam Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced that the presentations from the March 5th Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing. REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE The company presentations will... Keep Reading...
Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPH

Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPH

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPHDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on 55 North Mining

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on 55 North Mining

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce that it has initiated research coverage on 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE: FFF,OTC:FFFNF) (or "Company"). Couloir Capital's senior mining analyst, Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng., QP, crafted a report titled "Initiating Coverage of 55 North Mining as it moves project on... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Announces US$75 Million Term Sheet to Advance Queensway Development

New Found Gold Announces US$75 Million Term Sheet to Advance Queensway Development

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding term sheet for an up to US$75,000,000 loan facility (the "Loan Facility").The proceeds from the Loan Facility will be used as financing for the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Avant Brands Continues to Strengthen Balance Sheet with $1.77 Million Debt Retirement at $0.935 Per Unit

InMed Provides Update on Pharmaceutical Development Programs - Advancing Lead Drug Candidates Towards IND and Clinical Trial

Oreterra Announces Stock Option Grant

Skyharbour JV Partner Denison Mines Commences Winter Drill Program at the Wheeler North Joint Venture in Northern Saskatchewan

Related News

base metals investing

Oreterra Announces Stock Option Grant

energy investing

Skyharbour JV Partner Denison Mines Commences Winter Drill Program at the Wheeler North Joint Venture in Northern Saskatchewan

energy investing

Valeura Energy Inc. - Thailand Clarifies Fuel Security Measures

energy investing

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Manora Drilling Exceeds Management's Expectations

rare earth investing

Final Assay Results Highlight Potential for New Discoveries

agriculture investing

A$1.25 Million Placement to Advance Copper-Gold Exploration

tungsten investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Adex Mining Extends Gains with 100 Percent Jump