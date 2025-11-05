Torrent Capital Announces Disposition of Its Solana Holdings

Torrent Capital Announces Disposition of Its Solana Holdings

Torrent Capital Ltd. has sold its remaining Solana (SOL) holdings, realizing gross proceeds of approximately $12.4 million CAD and strengthening its cash position.

Torrent Capital Ltd., (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF), ("Torrent" or the "Company") has exited its position in Solana (SOL) through a series of transactions primarily between September 16 and October 16, 2025.

The SOL tokens were sold at an average price of $281 CAD, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $12.4 million CAD and a realized gain of approximately $1.57 million CAD before tax. This exit underscores Torrent's disciplined approach to active portfolio management and its focus on optimizing shareholder value through timely and analytical investment decisions.

"Our investment in Solana delivered favourable returns in a relatively short period of time," said Wade Dawe, Chief Executive Officer of Torrent Capital. "Divesting of the position enhances Torrent's cash position and crystallizes gains, better positioning the Company for a shifting risk environment across capital markets."

Following this exit, Torrent no longer holds a spot position in Solana but retains upside exposure to approximately 5,000 SOL through option contracts. The proceeds from the disposition are being held in cash and cash equivalents, providing flexibility to deploy in new investment opportunities aligned with the Company's strategic priorities. Torrent will continue to monitor the digital asset sector for opportunities that align with its long-term investment strategy.

About Torrent Capital Ltd.

Torrent Capital is a publicly traded Investment Issuer that actively manages a portfolio of public equities, digital assets, and private investments. The Company invests in companies that are due to experience accelerated growth or are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. Torrent offers investors the potential to earn above-market returns while providing transparency, daily liquidity and a modest fee profile compared with competing investment products.

For further information, please contact:

Wade Dawe
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 1 902 536 1976

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Torrent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The reader is referred the Company's annual financial reporting for a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273266

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Torrent CapitalTORR:CCTSXV:TORRBlockchain Investing
TORR:CC
Torrent Capital
Sign up to get your FREE

Torrent Capital Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital Ltd is a company which focuses on strategic investments in public and private company securities.
Torrent Capital Ltd is a company which focuses on strategic investments in public and private company securities. Keep Reading...
Torrent Capital Reports Preliminary Q3 2025 Financial Results and Portfolio Update

Torrent Capital Reports Preliminary Q3 2025 Financial Results and Portfolio Update

Torrent Capital Ltd., (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF), ("Torrent" or the "Company") today announced its preliminary financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025, along with an initial update on portfolio performance. As of September 30, 2025, Torrent reports a Net Asset Value ("NAV")... Keep Reading...
Torrent Capital Announces Appointment of New CFO

Torrent Capital Announces Appointment of New CFO

Torrent Capital Ltd., (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF), ("Torrent") announces it has appointed Eric Thompson as Chief Financial Officer effective August 1, 2025, upon the retirement of Rob Randall. Mr. Randall's retirement comes after a 40-year career including the past nine years as Torrent's CFO."Rob... Keep Reading...
Torrent Capital Grows Its Solana Treasury to 40,039 SOL

Torrent Capital Grows Its Solana Treasury to 40,039 SOL

Torrent Capital Ltd., (TSXV: TORR), ("Torrent") announces it has acquired an additional 13,657 Solana (SOL) tokens since March 4, 2025, when it provided its previous update on its Solana holdings. As of April 28, 2025, Torrent held a total of 40,039 SOL tokens, which are generating a yield from... Keep Reading...
Torrent Capital Provides an Update on Its Solana Holdings

Torrent Capital Provides an Update on Its Solana Holdings

Torrent Capital Ltd., (TSXV: TORR), ("Torrent") announces it has acquired an additional 8,651 Solana (SOL) tokens since February 20, 2025, when it provided its previous update on Solana holdings. As of March 3, 2025, Torrent holds a total of 26,382 SOL tokens, which are generating a yield from... Keep Reading...
Torrent Capital Grants Options & Restricted Share Units

Torrent Capital Grants Options & Restricted Share Units

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted 455,000 incentive stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Option Plan"), of which 295,000 have been granted to Directors and Officers and 160,000 options to consultants.Each option is... Keep Reading...
Stacks of Bitcoin coins with financial graph in the background.

Crypto Market Recap: Bitcoin Dips, Ripple Unveils Brokerage Service For Digital Assets

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (November 3) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...
Person using smartphone with digital financial icons and globe overlay.

Avalanche Treasury Co.: Bridging Crypto Innovation and Institutional Finance

Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT) represents a milestone in the maturation of blockchain-based digital assets as it transitions from speculative retail tools to mainstream institutional investment vehicles. This newly launched investment vehicle, specifically designed to buy and hold Avalanche... Keep Reading...
Hand holding a gold Bitcoin coin on a black background.

Crypto Market Update: Binance Eyes US Re-entry After Trump Pardons Founder

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (October 27) as of 9:00 a.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...
Gold Bitcoin coin with a digital circuit pattern on a yellow background.

Crypto Market Update: Trump Pardons Binance Founder, Wall Street and Jane Street Embrace Crypto

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (October 24) as of 5:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...
Golden Bitcoin coin with stacks of coins in the background.

Crypto Market Update: FalconX to Buy 21Shares, Senate Democrats Call Out Trump Envoy

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (October 22) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure:... Keep Reading...
Bitcoin coin in sand with blurred US flag in background.

Crypto Market Update: US Senators and Industry Leaders Face Off Over Stalled Bill

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (October 20) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Torrent Capital
Sign up to get your FREE

Torrent Capital Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Smackover Lithium Files Maiden Inferred Resource for Its Franklin Project in East Texas, Containing the Highest Reported Lithium-in-Brine Grades in North America

Freegold Intersects 3.63 g/t Au over 45.4m at Golden Summit

Cardiol Therapeutics' Phase II ARCHER Trial Results to be Presented at the European Society of Cardiology Scientific Meeting on Myocardial & Pericardial Diseases

TERRA CLEAN CLOSES $2.5 MILLION LIFE OFFERING

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Intersects 3.63 g/t Au over 45.4m at Golden Summit

Energy Investing

TERRA CLEAN CLOSES $2.5 MILLION LIFE OFFERING

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in Northern Quebec

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Appoints Patrick Cuddihy as Senior Vice President - Strategic Affairs

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE annonce la nomination de Patrick Cuddihy au poste de Vice-president principal - Affaires strategiques

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Announces Up to 85% Antimony Recovery From Positive Phase II Metallurgical Testwork at Oxide Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project in Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Provided Extensions on Hot Breccia Copper Project