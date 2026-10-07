TNR Gold Receives Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal from Altius Minerals; Enters into Exclusivity Arrangement

TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR,OTC:TRRXF) ("TNR Gold", "TNR" or the "Company") announces that it has received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from Altius Minerals Corporation ("Altius") regarding the potential acquisition of all common shares of the Company not already owned by Altius (the "Proposal"). Altius is a significant shareholder of the Company, currently holding approximately 12.7% of TNR Gold's issued and outstanding common shares.

Following a review of the Proposal by the special committee of independent directors of the Company (the "Special Committee"), TNR Gold has entered into an exclusivity arrangement with Altius in connection with the Proposal. The Special Committee, in consultation with its advisors, continues to evaluate the Proposal to determine the course of action that it believes to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

No decision has been made with respect to any definitive transaction contemplated by the Proposal. There can be no assurance that any transaction will result from the Proposal, that any such transaction will be approved or completed, or as to the timing, structure or terms of any potential transaction. Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time. The Company does not intend to comment further upon any potential transaction unless a definitive agreement is reached or unless otherwise required by law.

About TNR Gold Corp.

TNR Gold Corp. is working to become the green energy metals royalty and gold company.

Our business model provides a unique entry point in the creation of supply chains for critical materials like energy metals that are powering the energy rEVolution, and the gold industry that is providing a hedge for this stage of the economic cycle.

Our portfolio provides a unique combination of assets with exposure to multiple aspects of the mining cycle: the power of blue-sky discovery and important partnerships with industry leaders as operators on the projects that will potentially generate royalty cashflows to contribute significant value for our shareholders.

Over the past thirty years, TNR, through its lead generator business model, has been successful in generating high-quality global exploration projects. With the Company's expertise, resources and industry network, the potential of the Mariana Lithium Project and Los Azules Copper Project in Argentina, among many others, have been recognized.

TNR holds a 1.5% NSR royalty on the Mariana Lithium Project in Argentina, of which 0.15% of such NSR royalty is held on behalf of a shareholder of the Company. Ganfeng Lithium's subsidiary, Litio Minera Argentina ("LMA"), has the right to repurchase 1.0% of the NSR royalty on the Mariana Project, of which 0.9% is the Company's NSR royalty interest. The Company would receive CAN$900,000, and its shareholder would receive CAN$100,000 on the repurchase by LMA, resulting in TNR holding a 0.45% NSR royalty and its shareholder holding a 0.05% NSR royalty.

The Mariana Lithium Project is 100% owned by Ganfeng Lithium. The Mariana Lithium Project has been approved by the Argentina provincial government of Salta for an environmental impact report. Ganfeng Lithium officially inaugurated Mariana Lithium's start of production at a 20,000 tons-per-annum lithium chloride plant on February 12, 2025.

TNR Gold also holds a 0.4% NSR royalty on the Los Azules Copper Project, of which 0.04% of the 0.4% NSR royalty is held on behalf of a shareholder of the Company. The Los Azules Copper Project is being developed by McEwen Inc.

TNR also holds a 7% NPR on the Batidero I and II properties of the Josemaria Project that is being developed by the joint venture between Lundin Mining and BHP.

TNR provides significant exposure to gold through its 90% holding in the Shotgun Gold porphyry project in Alaska. The project is located in Southwestern Alaska near the Donlin Gold project, which is being developed by NovaGold Resources.

At its core, TNR provides a wide scope of exposure to gold, copper, silver and lithium through its holdings in Alaska (the Shotgun Gold porphyry project) and royalty holdings in Argentina (the Mariana Lithium project, the Los Azules Copper Project and the Batidero I & II properties of the Josemaria Project), and is committed to the continued generation of in-demand projects, while diversifying its markets and building shareholder value.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Kirill Klip

Executive Chairman

www.tnrgoldcorp.com

For further information concerning this news release, please contact Kirill Klip +1 604-229-8129

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "will", "could" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "could" occur, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specifically, forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements made in relation to: the Proposal and the review and evaluation thereof by the Special Committee; the exclusivity arrangement between the Company and Altius; any potential transaction resulting from the Proposal; the Company's intentions with respect to further disclosure; the advancement of TNR's key assets towards development milestones; TNR's future receipt of cash flows from its royalty holdings and the subsequent contribution of significant value to its shareholders; the possible growth of TNR's value; and TNR's strategy and business objectives. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca. While management believes that the assumptions made and reflected in this news release are reasonable, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. In particular, there can be no assurance that: Altius will make a binding offer to the Company; the parties will enter into a definitive agreement in respect of the Proposal or any other similar transaction; any transaction will receive the necessary corporate, shareholder, court or regulatory approvals or that the other conditions to any such transaction will be satisfied; any transaction will be completed on the terms contemplated by the Proposal, on the timeline currently anticipated or at all; TNR will enter into one or more strategic transactions or partnerships, or be able to complete any further royalty acquisitions or sales of royalty interests, or portions thereof; TNR's key assets will advance towards development milestones on the timeline currently anticipated or at all; or that TNR will be able to achieve any of its corporate objectives. TNR relies on the confirmation of its ownership for mining claims from the appropriate government agencies when paying rental payments for such mining claims requested by these agencies. There could be a risk in the future of the changing internal policies of such government agencies or risk related to the third parties, in future, challenging the ownership of such mining claims. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements included herein are not guarantees of future performance, and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied on.

In formulating the forward-looking statements contained herein, management has assumed that business and economic conditions affecting TNR, and its royalty partners, McEwen Inc., Ganfeng Lithium and Lundin Mining will continue substantially in the ordinary course, including without limitation with respect to general industry conditions, general levels of economic activity and regulations. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information herein and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317810

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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