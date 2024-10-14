Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

TNC Advances Mining and Processing Activities at Cloncurry Copper Project

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce it is progressing mining and processing activities on schedule with the current mine plan at its Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) in Queensland1.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Operations at TNC’s Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) in Queensland continue to ramp up in line with the current CCP mine plan.
  • TNC is on track to become Australia’s next copper producer and critical metals supplier in Q1 2025 following the commencement of sulphide processing in the new year.
  • Circa 223k Bank Cubic Metres (BCM) of overburden has been mined since mining activities commenced at the Wallace North deposit in July with approximately 22,000t of oxide ore mined and placed on the RoM.
  • Oxide ore has been transported to the Great Australia Mine (GAM) since September with approximately 8,300t crushed and stacked on the leach pad to date.
  • Irrigation of the leach pad is underway and will improve copper production from TNC’s Solvent Extraction (SX) plant.
  • Based on the Mining Restart Study (MRS) announced in February 20246, the CCP is estimated to generate free cash flow of ~$200 million at current copper spot prices over its initial 4.6-year mine life.
  • TNC has binding offtake and toll milling agreements with Glencore International AG (Glencore) for 100% of copper concentrate from CCP and toll milling of up to 1Mt of ore per year. TNC currently expects toll milling to commence in Q1 2025.
  • TNC is continuing a recruitment campaign to grow its workforce to support its objectives at CCP with the addition of another 28 people for the GAM and Wallace North operations by mid-November.

In July, TNC announced the commencement of mining activities at Wallace North, one of four open-pit deposits making up CCP. Since July, the Company has mined 223k BCM of overburden, including 22,000t of oxide ore which has been placed on the Wallace North RoM to date.

Transportation of oxide ore from the Wallace North pit to the Great Australia Mine (GAM) crushing facility commenced in September. To date, approximately 8,300t has been crushed and stacked on the leach pad and 2,400t remains available to TNC in the current crushing campaign.

Irrigation of the ore has commenced and will contribute to improved copper production from the Solvent Extraction (SX) plant. This is the first new ore mined by TNC which has been added to the heap leach since the Company commissioned the SX plant in 2023.

TNC has binding offtake and toll milling agreements with global commodity trader Glencore International AG for 100% of copper concentrate produced at CCP and toll milling of up to 1Mt of ore per year3. Under the toll milling agreement, sulphide ore will be transported to a third-party concentrator for toll treatment in Q1 2025.

The Wallace North deposit at CCP has an Ore Reserve totalling 0.7Mt (Probable) grading 1.01% Cu and 0.46g/t Au for 6.8kt Cu and 10.0koz Au2.


Click here for the full ASX Release


This article includes content from True North Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

TNC:AU
True North Copper
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North Copper


Rimfire Pacific Mining

Rimfire Pacific Mining


Red Metal Resources (CSE:RMES)

Red Metal Resources


Anax Metals Limited

Anax Completes $2.54M Strategic Placement

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments from institutional, sophisticated and professional investors to raise approximately $2.54 million (before costs) via the issue of 169,650,712 new fully paid ordinary shares (“Placement Shares”) at an issue price of $0.015 per share (“Placement”).
Anax Metals (ASX:ANX)

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Anax Metals Limited (‘ANX’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of ANX, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 11 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Bars of copper.

Austral Resources' Positive Scoping Study Expands Copper Pipeline

Austral Resources (ASX:AR1) released the results of a positive scoping study conducted by independent consultant ERM Australia on Friday (October 4).

The study focused on several of the company's key deposits, namely Lady Annie, Lady Brenda, Mount Clarke and Flying Horse.

The study found that Austral could mine approximately 128,000 tonnes of contained copper from these deposits using two methods. The majority, about 112,000 tonnes, would be processed via flotation.

Additionally, the total includes about 15,600 tonnes of contained copper oxide, as well as transitional ore, that can be mined and processed on-site at Austral’s Mt Kelly solvent extraction-electrowinning (SX/EW) processing facility.

Ero Copper to Release Third Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results on November 5, 2024

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the "Company") will publish its third quarter 2024 operating and financial results on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

True North Copper
×