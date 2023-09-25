Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Australian Vanadium

TMT: Additional TMT Shareholders Support Proposed Merger with AVL

Technology Metals Limited Australia (ASX: TMT) (the Company), is pleased to provide an update in relation to the proposed merger with Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) (ASX: AVL) by way of a Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) pursuant to the Scheme Implementation Deed as announced to the ASX on 25 September 2023.

TMT is pleased to advise that shareholders representing approximately 26% of the TMT shares on issue have provided written statements confirming their intention to vote their shares in favour of the Scheme, subject to no superior proposal emerging and an independent expert opining (and continuing to opine) that the Scheme is in the best interests of the TMT shareholders.

RECEIPT OF SHAREHOLDER VOTING INTENTION STATEMENTS

Shareholders that have provided written statements of support include:

  • Regal Funds Management (holding or controlling 12,042,858 shares representing a 4.7% interest in TMT);
  • Atasa Holdings Pty Ltd (holding or controlling 4,343,995 shares representing a 1.7% interest in TMT); and
  • Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd (holding or controlling 3,200,000 shares representing a 1.3% interest in TMT)

These written voting support statements are in addition to the previously announced support of TMT’s largest shareholder, Resource Capital Fund VII LP (RCF) (holding or controlling 45,821,428 shares representing a 18.0% interest in TMT), which has provided a voting intention statement under which it confirms its intention to vote in favour of the Scheme, in the absence of a superior proposal (as assessed by RCF) and subject to an Independent Expert opining (and continuing to opine up to the date of the Scheme meeting) that the Scheme is in the best interests of TMT shareholders.

TMT’s Managing Director, Ian Prentice, commented “it is very encouraging that TMT’s largest institutional shareholders are supportive of the proposed merger with AVL. Similar to the TMT management team and Board, these shareholders recognise the significant benefits through the consolidation of these contiguous orebodies and technical teams. TMT and AVL believe the merger will help accelerate the development of the combined project to the benefit of both sets of shareholders.

TMT now has voting intention statements from shareholders (including RCF) representing approximately 26% of TMT shares on issue which demonstrates the strong support for the proposed merger with AVL.”

TMT will resume trading today, Tuesday 26 September 2023.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Australian Vanadium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Australian Vanadium

AVL Successfully Completes A$15.7M Institutional Placement

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX:AVL) (AVL) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its institutional placement (“Placement”) of new fully paid ordinary shares (“New Shares”) to raise A$15.7 million as announced on Monday, 25 September 20231.

Australian Vanadium

Merger With Technology Metals Australia & Equity Raising

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX:AVL) (AVL) is pleased to present its merger presentation.

Australian Vanadium

New Option Agreement Signed For Vanadium Processing Plant Land

Option to purchase land for Australian Vanadium Project development

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) has signed a new option agreement (“New Option Agreement”) with the land owner of the proposed location for its vanadium processing plant (“Processing Plant”) at Tenindewa, 60km east of Geraldton in Western Australia, for the Australian Vanadium Project (“Project”).

Largo Initiates Review of Strategic Alternatives for Largo Clean Energy to Evaluate Opportunities to Maximize Value in the Clean Energy Transition

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Compan y") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces that its Board of Directors (the " Board ") has initiated a review and evaluation of strategic alternatives with the intent to unlock and fully maximize the value of Largo Clean Energy Corp. (" LCE ").

The comprehensive review and evaluation process will include consideration of a full range of strategic, business, and financial alternatives, including, but not limited to, evaluating and completing financing transactions at the LCE subsidiary level, mergers and acquisitions of LCE with other battery companies and partnership opportunities with well-established energy system producers who are interested in entering the vanadium battery sector with the unique elements that Largo offers to this industry.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Top 4 Vanadium-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 4 Vanadium-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Global vanadium-producing countries have benefited from infrastructure spending in China in recent years. However, in 2023 and beyond, the market is likely to be driven by demand related to energy storage as well.

While demand for vanadium from China and globally has softened heading into the second half of the year, there is still plenty of optimism that the market's medium- to long-term outlook remains strong.

On the supply side, world vanadium production has fallen in recent years. Totaling 105,000 metric tons (MT) in 2021, mined production of the metal dropped to 100,00 MT in 2022, as per the most recent data from the US Geological Survey.

Australian Vanadium

Construction Of Vanadium Electrolyte Manufacturing Facility Underway

Long lead time items received and EPC contract awarded

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) has appointed engineering group Primero Group Limited (a subsidiary of NRW Holdings, ASX: NWH), to construct its vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility in Western Australia. Most long lead items have now been received.

Australian Vanadium
