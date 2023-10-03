TMCF and Medtronic Partner To Launch Academic R&D Grants at HBCUs

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Silver Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

Silver Hammer Reaches Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Permitted Shafter Silver Mine Project and Announces Proposed Reorganization

E-Tech Resources Enters into MOU to Evaluate Deployment of Novamera's Surgical Mining Technologies at Eureka Project

Alpha Lithium Files Notice of Change to Directors' Circular Recommending Shareholders Accept Tecpetrol's Increased Bid

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA

Klimat X

KLX:CC

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Solis Minerals Ltd.

SLMN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Battery Metals Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

TMCF and Medtronic Partner To Launch Academic R&D Grants at HBCUs

Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Medtronic partner to launch the Research & Development Engagement program

Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is proud to partner with Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, to launch the Research & Development Engagement program, which provides grants to support innovation, ideas, and solutions in STEM, medical technology, and business research at select Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs

Medtronic is the sole funder of the grants, which are the latest results of a strategic partnership with TMCF to advance diversity in STEM education and career development.

"It's always great to be able to support Medtronic as it continues to raise the bar of excellence for faculty at the member schools we support," TMCF President & CEO Dr. Harry Williams said. "The Research & Development Engagement Program is a game-changer. We are glad that Medtronic has been an intentional partner about equipping our faculty with access to opportunities to enhance their skill set, which in turn impacts our students and increases the opportunities they have to enjoy STEM careers in corporate America."

"Supporting HBCUs through the R&D Engagement Program expands access to opportunities and skill-building to students from diverse backgrounds," said Cynthia Reese, Medtronic Director of External Partnerships and Community. "Medtronic is proud to partner with TMCF on this impactful program, as part of its commitment to achieving zero barriers to equity."

Medtronic plc and TMCF have partnered since 2020 to develop an annual internship program across the U.S., as well as a scholarship program sponsored by the Medtronic Foundation.

For the R&D Engagement Program specifically, TMCF and Medtronic plc partnered to award five grants of $40,000 each to faculty members at TMCF member schools, with a focus in the following areas:

  • Innovative academic support that will meet the specific academic needs of STEM, medical technology, and/or business students.
  • Enhanced academic-related innovation on campus and/or the community to support adequate resources to enable the completion of groundbreaking research and development in STEM, medical technology, and/or business.
  • Other creative ideas for capacity building within Medtronic-aligned fields.

The recipients of this year's grants are:

Dr. Stephen Knisley (North Carolina A&T, Professor of Bioengineering)

Program/Research: NIH Houston Shadowing Program.

Dr. Laquanda Leaven Johnson (North Carolina A&T, Associate Professor in Supply Chain Management)

Program/Research: Collegiate Underrepresented Business and Engineering Drone Training Intensive Program.

Dr. Ali Salmon (North Carolina A&T, Associate Professor, School of Nursing)

Program/Research: Smart and Connected Health Teaching and Research Lab.

Dr. Francis Tuluri (Jackson State, Professor, Software Engineering)

Program/Research: Academic Development of Autonomous Robotics Education to Broaden Participation in STEM Disciplines.

Dr. Zhibin Yu (Florida A&M, Associate Professor, Biomedical Engineering)

Program/Research: Enabling AI-Assisted Early Diagnosis of Cardiovascular Diseases with Stretchable Optical Sensors.

ABOUT THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member schools include publicly supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs) and Historically Black Community Colleges. Publicly supported HBCUs enroll over 80% of all students attending HBCUs. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education spaces. The organization is also a source for top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

ABOUT MEDTRONIC
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit http://www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Students from the 2023 TMCF immersion program visit the Medtronic Operational Headquarters campus

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/789600/tmcf-and-medtronic-partner-to-launch-academic-rd-grants-at-hbcus

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Meeting to Be Held on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2023 results, Tim McKay, President of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ), stated, "Canadian Natural delivered strong results in Q123 with effective and efficient operations on our balanced and diverse portfolio of high quality assets. Our culture of continuous improvement, focus on cost control and disciplined capital allocation continues to drive strong financial results and maximize value for our shareholders. In Q123, we delivered total quarterly production of approximately 1,319 MBOE‍‍d, including record natural gas production of 2,139 MMcfd and liquids production of 962,908 bbl‍d. We generated strong quarterly free cash flow of approximately $1.4 billion, after dividends of approximately $0.9 billion and net base capital expenditures of approximately $1.1 billion. In addition, our strategic growth capital expenditures of approximately $0.28 billion in the quarter was targeted to provide mid-term growth across our asset base as we unlock value from our projects with strong capital efficiencies. With ample liquidity on our balance sheet, we can add production with minimal capital while generating significant returns on capital and maximizing shareholder value.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on August 9, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CLEO Diagnostics

Cleo Diagnostics: Revolutionising Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis Through Accurate and Early Detection


Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2023 before the market opens on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 outside the U.S. The access code is 385381. You may also listen to the call live on the "Investors" section of our website, www.thermofisher.com . The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website under the heading "Financials". A replay of the call will be available under "News, Events & Presentations" through Friday, November 10, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Inc. places No. 90 on The Globe and Mail's fifth-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it placed No. 90 on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Knight earned its spot with three-year growth of 515%.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleo Diagnostics (ASX:COV)

Cleo Diagnostics


Keep reading...Show less

Gentherm Announces Dr. Ken Washington as New Independent Director

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems, today announced that Dr. Ken Washington has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, effective October 2, 2023.

Dr. Washington is the Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global healthcare technology company that provides device-based medical therapies and services. He was appointed to this position in June 2023, and he leads innovation and the expansion of technology platforms across Medtronic's portfolio. Prior to joining Medtronic, Dr. Washington served as the Vice President of Software Engineering, Consumer Robotics for Amazon Lab126, a premier innovation hub and subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN). At Amazon Lab 126, Dr. Washington was responsible for all aspects of the profitability of Amazon's consumer robotics business unit. Before Amazon Lab 126, he held varying positions at Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), including serving as Chief Technology Officer. At Ford, he led the worldwide research organization, oversaw the development and implementation of Ford's technology strategy and plans, oversaw the autonomous vehicle program, and played a key role in Ford's expansion into emerging mobility opportunities. Dr. Washington worked at Lockheed Martin Corporation as Vice President of the Advanced Technology Center and its first Chief Privacy Officer. Dr. Washington also served for approximately 21 years in various roles at Sandia National Laboratories, including as Chief Information Officer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health's Bausch + Lomb Announces Completion of the Acquisition of XIIDRA

Bausch + Lomb Corporation ("Bausch + Lomb") (NYSETSX:BLCO), a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (the "Company" or "Bausch Health") (NYSETSX:BHC), today announced it has completed its acquisition of XIIDRA® (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution) 5%, a non-steroid eye drop specifically approved to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease focusing on inflammation associated with dry eye, and certain other ophthalmology assets

Under the terms of the agreement, Bausch + Lomb, through an affiliate, acquired XIIDRA® and the other ophthalmology assets from Novartis for up to $2.5 billion, including an upfront payment of $1.75 billion in cash with potential milestone obligations of up to $750 million based on sales thresholds and pipeline commercialization. Bausch + Lomb also acquired the sales force supporting XIIDRA®. Bausch + Lomb funded the acquisition with the previously announced offering of $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of 8.375% senior secured notes due 2028 ("Notes") and $500 million of new term B loans under an incremental term loan facility ("Term Loan Facility"). The issuance of the Notes and the closing of the Term Loan Facility occurred substantially concurrently with the closing of the acquisition.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Cleo Diagnostics: Revolutionising Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis Through Accurate and Early Detection

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Canuck Lithium Corp.

Antler Gold Commences Gold Exploration Program at Ufipa Project in Zambia and Announces Its Participation in an Educational Initiative with the University of Zambia School of Mines and RES PRIME

BriaCell Initiates Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Bria-IMT in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Antler Gold Commences Gold Exploration Program at Ufipa Project in Zambia and Announces Its Participation in an Educational Initiative with the University of Zambia School of Mines and RES PRIME

Energy Investing

Azincourt Energy Receives Permits for Upcoming Programs at East Preston Project

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. to Participate at Mines and Money @ IMARC in Sydney, Australia

Oil and Gas Investing

VVC Welcomes Steve Looper to its Board of Directors

Energy Investing

Azincourt Energy Receives Permits for Upcoming Drill Programs at East Preston

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Receives Traxxin Exploration Permit - Provides Further Disclosure of Amendments to Farwell and Burchell Property Option Agreements and Agrees to Issue Shares for Services

Resource Investing

R&D Claim and Funding Arrangement

×